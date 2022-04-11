Blackstar expands into multiple markets to meet bridge and roadway infrastructure demand.

Blackstar VP of Sales, Chad Risher, executes roadway projects in Texas and Virginia.

NEW ORLEANS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstar recently executed two significant projects outside of their traditional territories. The Harris County 21/0369 On Call Signal Install/Modification project is located in Harris County, TX , and supplies Mast Arms and Poles for traffic signalization expansion and upgrades. The second project is part of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel expansion in the Chesapeake Virginia region, and it supplies Median Crossover Gates to the Hampton Roads Connector Partners team for the bridge expansion. These projects are the beginning of a nationwide expansion that Blackstar is undertaking, as they have recently increased their bonding capacity and have built out their team to handle additional workload.

www.blackstardiversified.com (PRNewsfoto/Blackstar Diversified Enterprises, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Blackstar Diversified is expanding into multiple markets to meet bridge and roadway infrastructure demand.

@Chad has been with Blackstar for 3 years, and has recently taken the helm of VP of Sales. He can be contacted via email or called @ 225-302-4529 for any traffic related questions.

About Blackstar

@Blackstar is a system integration and infrastructure lifecycle firm, founded by Howard University alum @Hugh , with a sales office in Baltimore and manufacturing operations in New Orleans. Specializing in UL508 and UL845 distribution equipment along with engineered customization of electrical and traffic control equipment, Blackstar is positioned perfectly for a surge in infrastructure spending. Blackstar's vision is Powering the Future of Construction™ with an intense focus on manufacturing hardware for renewable power distribution and process improvement software for small businesses in the public infrastructure sector.

Connect with Blackstar

Twitter Follow Blackstar on

LinkedIn Connect with Blackstar on

See Blackstar in work on YouTube in work on

Related Links

http://www.blackstardiversified.com

For more information, email the Marketing Team at marketing@blackstardiversified.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackstar Diversified Enterprises, LLC