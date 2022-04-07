VR Capital Group to provide over US$1 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VR Capital Group ("VR Capital") expresses its solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's attack on their country.

Since the beginning of the conflict, VR Capital, its employees and Ukrainian affiliates, have committed over US$1 million in humanitarian and logistical assistance to Ukraine and are prepared to provide additional support.

Richard Deitz, Founder and President of VR Capital, has added: "We are devastated by the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine and horrified by the images of atrocities committed against civilians emerging in recent days. We stand together with the Ukrainian people. War can never be the answer. As one of the largest western investors in Ukraine, we pray for an immediate end to the conflict and are ready to participate in the reconstruction of the country after the war."

About VR Capital

VR Capital is an alternative asset manager focused on distressed securities and event-driven/special situations with a strong historical orientation towards emerging markets. VR Capital has offices in New York and London.

