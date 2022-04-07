GrapeCity Developer Solutions Releases Wijmo 2022 v1

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Wijmo 2022 v1 release. The first major release of 2022 includes improvements to FlexGrid and other components, instructive new reference applications, and much more. Wijmo 2022 v1 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers at GrapeCity.com.

In the first release of 2022, Wijmo launches new reference applications and improvements to FlexGrid and other component

In 2022 v1, the Wijmo team releases a real-world reference application for inventory management to demonstrate the best ways to build applications with Wijmo. The new reference application uses Angular, including a router with navigations to many different screens, and takes advantage of many features in existing Wijmo components. The main dashboard screen uses multiple FlexGrids and FlexCharts to create clean data visualizations summarizing statuses. In contrast, the data entry screens leverage Wijmo's inputs, dropdowns, and additional features to build clean user interfaces for convenient usage. Read the full release to learn more about this new reference application for inventory management.

The Wijmo team has also updated the existing GeoDashboard reference application with FlexMap to replace older mapping technology. This reference application allows JavaScript developers to select a state in the United States and see different census data for the region. The GeoDashboard utilizes all of Wijmo's data visualization components, such as FlexMap, FlexChart, FlexPie, and many others, and is also available in Angular and React. Visit the website to get started or download the source code.

In addition to three reference applications, users will also find improvements to FlexGrid and FlexChart components. A new sample available in JavaScript, Angular, React, and Vue demonstrates how to create a rotated spline chart with FlexChart. The team also added a new sample that illustrates how to add drag and drop row re-ordering to FlexGrid. This sample lets end-users drag a row and move it up and down in the grid before dropping it in a new position. Explore the release announcement to learn more about additional enhancements to FlexGrid and FlexChart.

"Wijmo's first major release of 2022 includes some instructive new reference applications," said Product Manager Chris Bannon. "They demonstrate how to use our powerful components to build enterprise applications for the real world. We hope these inspire our customers to build some amazing apps."

Availability Wijmo is available via a no-charge, 30-day trial. Online visitors may also access tutorials, forums, documentation, and videos as part of the GrapeCity experience. To try Wijmo and explore demos, visit our site.

About GrapeCity: GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company has more than 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 30 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit our website.

