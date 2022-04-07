Center for Nonprofit Leadership to Preview Equitable Nonprofit Workplace Report at May 3 Nonprofit Leadership Council

OXNARD, Calif. , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lutheran University's Center for Nonprofit Leadership will host "Aspiring for Equity: Uncovering the Path Forward with the Equitable Nonprofit Workplace Report," a hybrid event (in-person and virtual) on May 3, 2022. Envision Consulting will present their findings in the 2021 Equitable Nonprofit Workplace Report, developed in partnership with the Center for Nonprofit Management. The report provides deeper analysis into the Southern California nonprofit employee experience through the lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion to give nonprofits a guide for how to attract, retain, and develop their employees for greater social impact.

"As nonprofit search and strategy consultants, we've been tracking the conversations, changes, and movement within our sector, including through the Great Reshuffle," said Allison Fuller, co-founder of Envision Consulting. "Now with the Equitable Nonprofit Workplace Report, the data underscores some of what we already know concerning DEI and reveals stories that may be new to us. How we use this information to evolve our policies and practices going forward will be key."

The event will take place at Cal Lutheran Oxnard Center (2201 Outlet Center Dr # 600, Oxnard, CA 93036) from 9 -11:30am. Reservations are required. A limited number of in-person tickets are being offered on a first come, first served basis. There is no fee to attend virtually or in-person. To reserve, go to https://californialutheran.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/californialutheran/event.jsp?event=1623&

Envision Consulting specializes in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration and executive leadership transitions. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, its partners and consultants are former nonprofit executive leaders who now use their collective experience and inspiration to uplift nonprofits and the communities they serve. Envision's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is integrated into its practices, including inclusive surveys and stakeholder interviews, focus groups, structured hiring processes, a focus on anti-biased decision making and much more. In 2021, Envision Consulting was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color.

