BEQUANT launches market-first crypto capital introduction event

The London -based event will welcome 150 guests including funds, businesses and delegates from the crypto and traditional markets

ST. JULIANS, Malta, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEQUANT, the digital asset prime brokerage and exchange, is pleased to announce it is hosting a market-first crypto capital introduction forum in London on the 26 April 2022.

The forum will bring together a selection of professional fund managers operating across multiple strategies, including Market Neutral Digital Currency Arbitrage, DEFI Market Neutral Yield Farming and Volatility & Skew Arbitrage.

The crypto market has grown from a value of $767bn to $2.22tr from the start of 2021 to the end of the year as more businesses look to raise capital to establish themselves in this burgeoning market, many are struggling to find the right sources of capital for them. BEQUANT is launching its inaugural capital introduction forum to help these businesses and investors find their next partners.

Delegates can register their interest and join a selected group of fund managers and investors for an afternoon of networking, problem-solving and learning with a packed agenda.

The agenda will include presentations from each of the funds, panel discussions, a fireside conversation and a presentation from BEQUANT CEO George Zarya on BEQUANT's prime brokerage platform, BEQUANT PRO.

George Zarya, Founder and CEO, BEQUANT, commented "The crypto market has grown exponentially over the last three years and we are thrilled to be able to facilitate the first capital introduction forum to aid further growth of the digital asset space."

"These types of events have been common in the traditional finance space and we feel now is the perfect time to help growing businesses connect with our prime brokerage clients to help realize their funding strategies in the crypto space. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the event on 26 April."

Event details

Location: The Biltmore Hotel Mayfair, London

Date: 26 April 2022

Time: 12:00pm

Register interest: https://research.bequant.pro/cap-intro-2022

Registration for this forum is limited and free for fund managers and investors. The registration process is manual and seats are assigned on a first-come-first-served basis. For more information please contact us at events@bequant.pro.

About BEQUANT

BEQUANT is where traditional investing meets cryptocurrency - a one stop solution for professional digital asset investors and institutions.

Located and regulated in Malta, BEQUANT's breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody and fund administration, all enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency trading, liquidity and direct market access for investors.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

© BEQUANT Pro Limited 2022

Contact

Kez Duxbury

Head of PR

kez.duxbury@bequant.io

View original content:

SOURCE Bequant