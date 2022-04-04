STACK Infrastructure Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments for EMEA Region

John Eland Appointed Chief Executive Officer, STACK EMEA

Adam Tamburini Appointed Chief Hyperscale Officer, STACK EMEA

DENVER, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STACK Infrastructure ("STACK"), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies, today announced that it has appointed two experienced data center industry professionals to its EMEA leadership team. John Eland has joined as Chief Executive Officer, STACK EMEA and Adam Tamburini has joined as Chief Hyperscale Officer, STACK EMEA.

"We're thrilled to welcome John to the STACK team to drive our strategy and operations in the EMEA region," said Phil Koen, Chairman of the Board of STACK. "John is a proven leader who brings over two decades of strategy, development and management experience in the data center industry, including extensive regional expertise that we believe will be highly valuable as we continue to expand STACK's already successful European business."

John joins STACK with over 22 years of experience across the data center, telecom and investment sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategy Officer of the Global Data Centers division at NTT Ltd., a London-based global technology services company. In this role, John led strategy and corporate development in existing and new markets. He also oversaw NTT's ongoing expansion efforts through M&A, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and development.

John commented, "I have been impressed by STACK's accelerating momentum both globally and in Europe, where we have created a strong operating platform and team now operating under the STACK brand. I look forward to driving continued growth across the EMEA region and further strengthening STACK's market position as a trusted global digital infrastructure partner with significant resources, capacity and development expertise."

Mr. Koen added, "We are also excited to welcome Adam, another proven leader in the data center industry. We are confident he will be successful in supporting John and the EMEA leadership team on growing and enhancing relationships with key hyperscalers."

Adam has decades of experience in the data center industry in sales and development and construction. Most recently, he served as SVP Hyperscale Sales at NTT where he was responsible for sales and customer relationships globally with the hyperscale accounts. While at NTT, Adam held various other positions in construction and development in EMEA.

