SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. - KRBP

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRBP).

The investigation concerns whether Kiromic and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 16, 2020, Kiromic conducted its initial public offering, selling 1.25 million shares of common stock priced at $12.00 per share. Then, on July 16, 2021, Kiromic issued a press release disclosing that, following the May 2021 submission of two Investigational New Drug Applications ("INDs") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") "for the first-in-human off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T for Solid Tumors", the "FDA returned with comments on the Company's allogeneic CAR-T products with respect to . . . Tracing of all reagents used in manufacturing . . . Flow chart of manufacturing processes . . . [and] Certificate of Analysis (COA) for the Company's CAR-T products (allogeneic CAR-T)."

On this news, Kiromic's stock price fell $0.63 per share, or 16.76%, to close at $3.13 per share on July 16, 2021.

