CAMDEN, N.J., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 43,322 vehicle sales for March 2022, a 34.1 percent decrease compared with March 2021 (65,726). The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 132,346, a 17.5 percent decrease compared with Q1 in 2021. Subaru's vehicle supply continues to be affected by microchip shortages and supply chain issues impacting much of the industry.

SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS MARCH SALES RESULTS (PRNewswire)

"Across Subaru we are working hard to meet the demand for vehicles despite supply chain challenges, all while our retailers continue to deliver incredible customer experiences and show up and support their communities," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "In March, we proudly announced that Subaru and our retailers donated an astounding $24.9 million to charities through the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event®. We thank all who participated in our annual effort to have a positive impact on those in need and look forward to continuing our efforts of giving back and being more than a car company."

In March, Outback and Crosstrek were the top performing vehicles by volume with 13,808 and 13,460 sales respectively. Legacy sales for March 2022 increased 12.3 percent, while BRZ sales increased 20.7 percent compared to March 2021.

"While we continue to feel the effects of vehicle shortages across the country, we are confident in the quality of Subaru vehicles which are widely recognized for their safety, reliability and sense of adventure," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "This month, the Outback and Crosstrek were customer favorites as car buyers prepare themselves for good weather and outdoor adventure on the road or on the trail this spring and summer."

In March, Subaru of America, Inc. announced a donation of $24.9 million to national and local charities as part of the 2021 Subaru Share the Love® Event, bringing the total donated throughout the life of the program to more than $227 million over the last 14 years. Held from mid-November to the end of the calendar year since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event donates $250 to the purchaser's choice of charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at more than 600 participating Subaru retailers nationwide.

Carline Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg Mar-22 Mar-21 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 6,572 21,005 -68.7% 31,358 47,694 -34.3% Impreza 2,329 3,636 -36% 8,788 9,115 -3.6% WRX/STI 204 2,290 -91.1% 576 5,566 -89.7% Ascent 4,047 5,111 -20.8% 14,698 14,473 1.6% Legacy 2,611 2,325 12.3% 5,520 6,305 -12.5% Outback 13,808 17,053 -19.0% 32,972 41,503 -20.6% BRZ 291 241 20.8% 971 583 66.5% Crosstrek 13,460 14,065 -4.3% 37,463 35,187 6.5% TOTAL 43,322 65,726 -34.1% 132,346 160,426 -17.5%

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Jessica Caufield

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3173

jcaufi@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.