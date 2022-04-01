REfresh Is Back - A Virtual Experience for Yardi Breeze Clients

Second annual free conference for Breeze and Breeze Premier users in the U.S. and Canada

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a very successful inaugural event in 2021, Yardi® is hosting the REfresh user conference on April 6-7, 2022. This virtual event is free to Yardi Breeze and Yardi Breeze Premier clients in the U.S. and Canada.

Yardi® is hosting the REfresh user conference for the second year on April 6-7, 2022. (PRNewswire)

With over 6,000 companies now on Breeze or Breeze Premier, thousands of users are once again expected to attend the event featuring more than 85 on-demand classes, spotlight sessions and an exclusive keynote presentation by Nikki Greenberg, an influential real estate futurist and thought leader.

The goal is to empower property owners, managers and investors with the information and tools they need to succeed. (And maybe have a little fun while they are it.) Attendees can learn more about their Breeze or Breeze Premier software and see how they can expand their platform with other key Yardi products designed to help them better market their properties, find quality residents and tenants, protect their assets and improve their operations through innovation and automation.

Clients are automatically preregistered for REfresh. They only need to log in to their Breeze or Breeze Premier system on April 6-7 and click on the conference link to learn and connect. Attendees can engage with peers and Yardi experts via live chat. Plus, anyone who signs in will find multiple ways to win prizes!

Learn more about REfresh.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Yardi Breeze Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi Breeze) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yardi Breeze