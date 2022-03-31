Supplemental Health Care Partners with TNTP to Support Equality in Education

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) has announced a philanthropic partnership with non-profit organization TNTP (formerly known as The New Teacher Project) to fuel their work to make high-quality education more accessible for all students.

TNTP works at every level of the educational system to create engaging classrooms with excellent teachers, an intentional culture within an engaged community, and strategic academic priorities and aligned policies. SHC is proud to be a part of TNTP's efforts to support students, educators, and administrators across the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges in school systems across the country and TNTP has worked to meet the growing need for support. During TNTP's 2021 Fiscal Year, the organization supported over 500 school systems nationwide, reaching 7.7 million students. Their impact expands even beyond that, and it's estimated that their total reach during that time was over 8,000 school systems and 27.7 million students.

Due to widespread lost instructional time, TNTP has focused on learning acceleration efforts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. They continue to update and release resources like their COVID-19 School Response Toolkit, including Learning Acceleration for All: Planning for the Next Three to Five Years (May 2021), to create long-term strategic planning and support all students. To promote education equality, this is especially important for students of color, low-income backgrounds, multi-lingual learners, and students with learning and thinking differences.

Supplemental Health Care is dedicated to creating more equality in the classroom so that all students can learn. The company is excited to partner with an organization like TNTP to expand the reach of exceptional teachers and promote effective school systems.

TNTP's CEO, Dr. Tequilla Brownie, spoke about what fuels her to help students and improve educational equality for future generations in this inspiring video. As TNTP's first Black CEO, Tequilla knows firsthand what a great education can do to help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.

The New Teacher Project

Founded by teachers in 1997, TNTP (formerly known as The New Teacher Project) was formed to help in-need students by preparing individuals to teach with their Teaching Fellows programs. The organization then expanded its services to support school systems, state departments of education, and charter management organizations. Today, they also conduct policy research and new service development to improve their programs. TNTP's mission is to "end the injustice of educational inequality by providing excellent teachers to the students who need them most and by advancing policies and practices that ensure effective teaching in every classroom."

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care is a leading school and healthcare staffing provider that connects caring school and healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling: to better serve patients and students across the U.S. SHC also supports philanthropic partnerships that improve community wellbeing and actively address issues of equality, diversity, and inclusion in education and healthcare to create a better future for all.

