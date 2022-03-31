In its 14th Year, Automaker's Signature Philanthropic Event Has Donated Over $227 Million to More Than 1,700 Charity Partners

CAMDEN, N.J., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. and its nationwide network of retailers announced that through the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event® the automaker and its retailers donated a combined $24.9 million to charities, with $18.8 million donated by Subaru of America and $6.1 million donated by Subaru retailers. Throughout the 14 years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, the initiative has donated more than $227 million to national and local charities that touch the lives of the Subaru community nationwide.

SUBARU CELEBRATES $24.9 MILLION IN DONATIONS FROM 2021 SUBARU SHARE THE LOVE® EVENT (PRNewswire)

"Each year, we are humbled by how the Subaru community shows love and care for those in need," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We thank our retailers and customers for making this event an incredible success and for helping us donate more than $227 million since 2008 to charities that matter to our community."

Held from mid-November through the end of the calendar year, Subaru donated $250 to the customer's choice of charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at participating Subaru retailers nationwide, and Subaru retailers offered their own 'per vehicle sold' donation. National charity partners, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation, received nearly $7.5 million of the donations. Participating Subaru retailers nationwide selected 797 hometown charities that resonated with their local communities, and these causes received $17.5 million.

To kick-off the Subaru Share the Love Event in November 2021, the company hosted its largest single-day volunteer activation ever with more than 600 Subaru volunteers – 350 at Subaru headquarters and the remaining at field offices across the country – who worked together on several projects for community nonprofits. The projects benefitted families, children and senior citizens facing food insecurity, pediatric hospital patients and their families, and environmental nonprofits focused on increasing access to nature. The volunteer event totaled nearly 2,400 donations to 14 nonprofits across the country.

To learn about the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit www.subaru.com/share.

Through the Subaru Loves Promise, Subaru and its retailers are committed to helping communities in need year-round. To learn more about the Subaru Love Promise, please visit www.subaru.com/love-promise.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

