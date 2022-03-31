Senior Leadership at Fabexchange launch M&A and Private Equity Firm, Lombard Partners

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a decade, the senior leadership at Fabexchange has engaged in acquiring semiconductor fabrication plants. However, in 2014 they acquired an asset disposition platform that worked to shape the brand of Fabexchange into one of the leaders of industry it is today. As Fabexchange has continued to expand in the last few years, global M&A volumes reached $5.9 trillion in value in 2021, illustrating a 64% increase compared to 2020 making it the strongest annual period since Refinitiv began tracking M&A in 1980. *

Additionally, reports illustrated that, "Private equity has continued its acquisition spree, accounting for 27% of worldwide M&A activity by value, according to Dealogic. Similar to global M&A activity, technology dominated PE deal activity, accounting for 22% of PE deals in 2021, followed by telecom and real estate." **

These realizations prompted Fabexchange's leadership to make the strategic decision to diversify its firm by creating Lombard Partners, which pairs the same level of executive functioning that its parent company, Fabexchange, was known for, by now providing an additional level of support with a team solely dedicated to M&A and Private Equity ventures.

Lombard Partners strives to be on the cutting edge of its industry by getting back to the roots of the leadership that made Fabexchange so successful in the past, while leveraging its industry knowledge of identifying strategic acquisitions and global network to aid companies in finding strategic acquirors and qualified targets.

Headlining this startup's already achieved success is a string of acquisitions in late 2020 including OnSemi's Fab in Rochester, New York, through a "no indemnity" construct where senior leadership managed and restructured contracts assigned to the fab, cutting the cost of operations by over 50%; In 2021, the senior leadership consulted Swedish Corporation, Silex Semiconductor, on the acquisition of Elmos' production facility in Dortmund, Germany.

