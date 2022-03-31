RUE21 LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER INFLUENCER EDIT WITH GEN Z MACRO INFLUENCER AVANI GREGG

The "@Avani Edit exclusively @rue21" echoes Avani's version of a "Spring Staycation" with a West Coast-style

WARRENDALE, Pa. , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21 , a leading American specialty retailer, announced today its first-ever influencer edit with macro influencer Avani Gregg . Dropping March 31st on rue21.com and in stores nationwide, this exclusively curated selection of rue21's Spring assortment features 10 outfits picked by Gregg, with styles from jeans, screen tees, seamless tanks, active bottoms, and dresses in sizes XS-4X. Pricing ranges from $12.99 to $44.99 per item.

"Avani is a dream collaborator for rue21 – not only is she extremely talented and fashionable, but she is relatable, self-made, and inspirational," said Bill Brand, CEO of rue21. "We proudly serve the most vibrant, fastest-growing, and historically underserved segment of Gen Z shoppers. We are honored to bring 'Avani's Picks' to them as our continued commitment to affordable fashion accessible to all."

Gregg, a 19-year-old self-taught beauty guru and digital creator with over 50 million followers across channels, has risen to social media stardom, sharing daily lifestyle content, including dancing, acting, comedy, and gymnastics. Known for her trend-setting style, she began doing makeup at 11-years-old and started a makeup trend that went viral, securing her a top spot on the app for makeup tutorials. The campaign for the edit echoes Gregg's version of a "Spring Staycation" with a West Coast-style, showcasing the perfect casual items to pack for your next staycation.

"rue21 has super cute clothes, something for every occasion and it's all very affordable. My favorite piece is their jeans – they fit me perfectly and have many different styles that I need," said Gregg. "It was important for me to partner with a brand that values community where people can come together and support each other regardless of their background. Knowing that people understand me is the best feeling in the world. That's why this edit is so exciting."

This collaboration marks two firsts for the national retailer: their first influencer edit and their first time working with a macro influencer with a following as large as Gregg. The retailer previously worked with a range of micro-influencers on its annual Back-to-School campaign and continually engages influencers in a meaningful way to support the brand's values of community, collaboration, and curiosity.

"When selecting creators for partnerships, we not only consider their power of influence, but their integrity, commitment to creating inclusive spaces, and desire to encourage their followers to make an impact within their communities," said Julia Draper, SVP of Marketing. "Our power is our people, and we look forward to welcoming Avani's audience to the rue21 community."

All items in the edit are available at rue21.com and in rue21 stores nationwide. The collaboration goes until the end of June.

rue21 is dedicated to building an inclusive brand – offering affordable fashion accessible to all – with 40% of their Gen Z audience from multicultural backgrounds. The brand is fun and positive, with an edge to be on-trend.

About rue21

rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to give customers quality styles at accessible prices. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes, and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Warrendale, they currently operate over 650 US stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com .

