Red Canary Appoints Carbon Black Co-Founder Mike Viscuso to its Board of Directors

DENVER, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary , the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider that has helped define the category, today announced that Carbon Black co-founder Mike Viscuso has joined its Board of Directors. Viscuso brings more than two decades of private and public sector experience with scaling cybersecurity businesses, most notably leading Carbon Black through an IPO and its eventual $2.1 billion acquisition by VMware in 2019. As a board member, Viscuso will play a key role supporting Red Canary's growth, recruitment and long-term portfolio expansion.

"Red Canary is a pioneer that continues to raise the bar," Viscuso said. "They were the first MDR provider to recognize that the endpoint was the tip of the spear. Now, the team is meeting customer demand for security beyond the endpoint with a Red Canary platform that includes identity, SaaS, cloud and active remediation. Red Canary is relentless about improving security for its customers. I'm thrilled to join the board at such a pivotal moment to help this incredibly passionate team reach new milestones."

Viscuso currently serves as a board member to several cybersecurity startups and as a Managing Director at Legion Capital LLC . He founded Carbon Black, the Endpoint Detection and Response pioneer, and served as CEO until a 2014 merger with Bit9, after which he served as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Prior to his roles at Carbon Black, he worked for the CIA and NSA for 10 years executing offensive cybersecurity operations.

"Mike brings invaluable experience from Carbon Black, a company that paved the way for the MDR product category," said Brian Beyer, co-founder and CEO of Red Canary. "Mike's industry knowledge will be critical in advancing Red Canary's mission to ensure every company can do their best work without fear of a cyberattack."

Red Canary's approach to MDR is highly regarded in the industry, as the company was recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection And Response, which noted that Red Canary "truly understands what MDR clients need and want from a provider."

About Red Canary

Red Canary detects cyber threats no one else does, so organizations can fearlessly pursue their missions. We do it by delivering managed detection and response (MDR) across enterprise endpoints, cloud workloads, network, identities, and SaaS apps. As a security ally, we define MDR in our own terms with unlimited 24x7 support, deep threat expertise, hands-on remediation, and by doing what's right for customers and partners.

