PETROPERÚ SELECTS HONEYWELL FORGE SOLUTION TO SUPPORT EMPLOYEE TRAINING

Honeywell Forge Workforce Competency enables advanced controls training of staff for safer and more productive operations at Petroperú's Talara Refinery.

ATLANTA, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that Petróleos del Perú S.A. (Petroperú), the largest hydrocarbon producer, refiner and distributor in Peru, has implemented Honeywell Forge Workforce Competency solutions to train its industrial workforce for safer and more efficient operations.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell) (PRNewswire)

Petroperú is investing in digital transformation as a key part of the refinery modernization megaproject at its 100+ year old Talara Refinery. The company has implemented Honeywell Forge Workforce Competency to provide realistic training simulations, on-demand desktop training and customized competency learning.

"We are investing heavily in our Talara modernization project to ensure that Petroperú has industry-leading production capacity, quality and advanced technology to deliver world-class products to our customers and support the economic growth of Peru," said Arturo Rodriguez Paredes, corporate manager, Talara Refinery. "It's critical that our Talara workforce is well trained on our new control platforms, so we trust Honeywell Forge Workforce Competency to ensure that our workers have the best training to learn critical systems and tackle any knowledge gaps."

Honeywell worked with Petroperú to develop dynamic training simulators so that staff could learn how to control four new units at the Talara Refinery. A new training and certification program for operators and supervisors using Honeywell Forge Workforce Competency, called the Console Operators Competencies Management Program, now delivers robust competency development. The program utilizes Honeywell Forge Tutor and Honeywell's industry-leading simulator solution, Honeywell Forge Process Training Simulator, to teach Petroperú's operational staff, in a simulated environment, about the complex responsibilities needed as a control panel operator.

"Petroperú is embracing digital transformation to meet the challenge of training new employees with the needed skills in the commissioning, start-up and stabilization of new facilities," said Murali Mandi, vice president and general manager of Connected Industrial for Honeywell. "Honeywell Forge Workforce Competency has enabled advanced training with Honeywell Experion Process Knowledge System (EPKS). The realistic environment has also reduced training time, helped workers develop critical competencies to support safe operations, increase production and improve quality at the refinery."

Honeywell Forge Workforce Competency can provide customized training in a virtual environment for organizations in most industrial settings that need training programs as well as support additional capability such as process design, engineering, and optimization. Training could include common activities such as normal unit operations and process disturbances to abnormal situations and critical-event scenarios. Using a robust solution and strategy of learning by doing enables both a competent and confident workforce.

