Newtopia Collaborates with One of the World's Largest Brand-Name Apparel Companies to Support Whole Person Health and Mental Well-Being

Collaboration enables renowned apparel company to leverage Newtopia's novel mental health capabilities

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on preventing, slowing and reversing chronic disease, today announced that the Company is expanding its relationship with one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeans wear. Through this expanded partnership, the apparel company will leverage Newtopia's habit change platform for improving employee mental health outcomes to reduce the costs of care.

Since 2019, Newtopia and its renowned apparel company partner have achieved outstanding results reducing employees' physical risks associated with metabolic disease as well as the corresponding development and progression of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Of the 39% of individuals achieving greater than 5% weight loss, the average reduction was an impressive 10.1% of body weight. In addition, overall engagement after 12 months topped 80%. Beginning in June 2022, the renowned apparel company will use Newtopia's habit change platform specifically to increase employee mental resilience and prevent pandemic-fostered burnout. The initial Phase One population subset will comprise individuals who self-identify through an online assessment/opt-in or have been newly diagnosed with low acuity anxiety or depression. Over time, Newtopia expects to have opportunities to expand the program and other potential offerings.

With a focus on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for symptom relief through habit change, each hyper-personalized program will leverage social determinants of health, behavioral genetics, personal goals, personality assessment and baseline health metrics to provide a whole person approach to physical and mental health. Individuals will be personality-matched with health coaches, called Inspirators, who help them make lifestyle changes that last – ultimately lowering their risk for chronic disease while improving mental health.

Using the rigorously tested, evidence-based Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS®) developed by the NIH, the solution will assess participants' progress on five key dimensions: mood, anxiety, sleep, energy and resilience. In the event PROMIS® scores reveal severity above defined thresholds, a Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ 8/9) and a Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7) assessment will be administered, followed by referral to a behavioral health provider or primary care physician.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with one of our longstanding partners who, like Newtopia, is acutely focused on employee mental health and resilience," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "With nine out of ten employees of this particular apparel brand recommending Newtopia to their colleagues, combined with the social isolation, mental stress and generally poor habits that have been fostered by the pandemic, there has never been a better time to expand our partnership."

"Whole person health is more important than ever," noted Dr. Karyn Hood, Head of Behavior & Mental Health for Newtopia. "Due to the global pandemic, the prevalence of depression and anxiety is substantial and pervasive. As employee populations begin to heal, particular attention needs to be paid to the mental health component of wellbeing. Newtopia is proud to be an integral part of that healing process."

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for risk-bearing entities like large, self-insured employers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, slow and reverse the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type-2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the United States on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward- looking information. Such statements reflect Newtopia's current views and intentions with respect to future events, based on information available to Newtopia, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that Newtopia believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause actual results to differ materially from Newtopia's forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: the termination of contracts by clients, risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in Newtopia's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com, including Newtopia's final long form prospectus dated March 30, 2020.

Should any factor affect Newtopia in an unexpected manner or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Newtopia does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and Newtopia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newtopia Inc.