hc1.com Inc. (hc1) Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-Year (r2) Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates hc1 is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hc1.com Inc. (hc1) , the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health, today announced the hc1 Platform® hosted at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the hc1 corporate headquarters in Indianapolis has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's hc1 Platform® and the hc1 corporate headquarters in Indianapolis has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places hc1 in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance, privacy, and security requirements, such as the requirements governed by HIPAA and technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO," said Shelly Simeone, VP, legal corporate compliance officer, hc1. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification which enables us to validate how seriously we take delivering precision healthcare ethically and securely."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, chief innovation officer, HITRUST. "hc1's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About hc1

hc1 is the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health. The hc1 Precision Health Cloud™ organizes volumes of live data, including lab results, genomics, and medications, to deliver solutions that ensure that the right patient gets the right test and the right prescription at the right time. Today, hc1 powers solutions that optimize diagnostic testing and prescribing for millions of patients nationally. To learn more about hc1's proven approach to personalizing care while eliminating waste for thousands of health systems, diagnostic laboratories, and health plans, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

