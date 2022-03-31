GNCC CAPITAL, INC. UPDATES AND CLARIFIES ON CERTAIN ISSUES

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company", "GNCC" or "GNCP") confirms that the design on the new website is well underway and is expected to go "live" very shortly. We elected to create an exhaustive and informative website addressing as many issues as possible complete with the ability for our shareholders to register for information updates.

We are attempting to achieve providing as much information as is possible on this website in order to avoid having our shareholders being misled by false and misleading information posted on the Internet.

Shareholders are advised to please ignore any "live" website until we announce that it is completed. The website design firm occasionally takes the work in progress website "live" for short periods of time which is creating confusion amongst shareholders.

We elected to give our website design firm "creative license" given their experience in creating and managing Corporate Investor Relations websites.

Shareholders appear to be concerned about our outstanding shares as verified and displayed under your Company's Profile on the OTC Markets website. We are Transfer Agent verified with the OTC Markets and our Transfer Agent advised us that they submit these correct numbers on the last day of the month; that being today. Those numbers being submitted by the Transfer Agent are the same as are reflected on the OTC Markets website. To clarify, no shares of Common Stock have been deposited into the DTCC since November of 2021 and the DTCC deposit numbers have remain unchanged since then.

In respect of all of voluminous data pertaining to our "Silverpeak" Lithium / Uranium transaction, coupled with detailed research reports and our initial exploration planning; this will be available for download on the new GNCC Corporate website. Your Directors are delighted to be returning to the business of actual physical exploration work which we hope will result in significant increases in the value of your Company's interests.

We restructured the Company's Gold & Silver Exploration Interests into a different subsidiary Company of GNCC and dissolved the previous two GNCC subsidiary companies which had held these interests. This was effected due to potential expansion of those interests and we wished to have them unencumbered; prior to that, these interests were encumbered to certain Preferred Shareholders.

