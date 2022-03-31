GLOBAL POP SUPERSTARS THE JONAS BROTHERS FAVORITE SNACK ROB'S BACKSTAGE POPCORN SET TO LAUNCH EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART

LOS ANGELES , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful debut at global pop superstars' the Jonas Brothers Remember This Tour in 2021, Rob's Backstage Popcorn today announced the band's favorite go-to snack is now available at Walmart stores and on walmart.com. Rob's Backstage Popcorn, a specialty popcorn brand with a unique recipe, is the result of a collaboration between Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas and The Naked Market, a next generation CPG business creating and launching new food and beverage brands.

Rob's Backstage Popcorn is vegan, GMO free, gluten-free, and only 50 calories per cup. Retailing at $3.98, fans can shop the specially crafted recipe at nearly 2,800 Walmart stores across the country today.

The Jonas Brothers said, "When we first tried the popcorn, we fell in love with it. The unique seasoning was unlike anything we had ever tasted before; it was like home cooking in a bag. After keeping it to ourselves, we are excited to share it with the nation through our collaboration with Walmart who is now offering Rob's Backstage Popcorn across the country.

Rob Garbowsky, Co-Founder of Rob's Backstage Popcorn said, "I never imagined something that started as a snack I would make for my family would end up in Walmart! We are so excited to bring my recipe to families across the country, and hope they love it as much as we do!"

The beginnings of Rob's Backstage Popcorn started some time ago, when longtime family friend of the Jonas Brothers, Rob Garbowsky, father of Greg Garbowsky (friend, former bass guitarist and current member of the band's management team) would make seasoned popcorn for his family. Bringing this family-favorite snack to the band's rehearsals and shows while the group was on tour, the addicting salty, sweet & savory flavor quickly became the band's unofficial backstage snack on the Jonas Brothers' 2019 Happiness Begins Tour. Rob's Backstage Popcorn became available direct-to-consumer in 2021 via EatRobs.com and at the bands most recent, Remember This Tour in 2021.

About Rob's Backstage Popcorn

Rob's Backstage Popcorn is the Jonas Brothers' favorite backstage snack. The addictive snack originated when Rob - father of Greg, longtime friend, former bass guitarist and current member of the band's management team - brought his uniquely seasoned popcorn recipe to rehearsals and shows. After keeping the tasty treat to themselves, the Jonas Brothers and Rob have decided to share it with the world. For more information, please visit EatRobs.com and follow @robspopcorn.

About The Naked Market

The Naked Market is a next generation CPG business that is creating a portfolio of food & beverage brands. Founded in 2019, the company has created five brands, including Flock Chicken Chips and Rob's Backstage Popcorn. For more information, visit thenakedmarket.com or follow @thenakedmarket.

