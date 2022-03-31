DMVi Launches AI Enabled Vending Machines

Bring convenience to life with Artificial Intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Media Vending International, https://www.digitalmediavending.com/ a leading vending machine manufacturer has selected Vending Tracker, a Vending System Management Solution powered by CLEA from SECO MIND USA LLC ( https://secomind.ai ) for their innovative vending machines.

Vending Tracker Powered by CLEA (PRNewswire)

Cloud Managed AI Enabled Vending Machines

Engage and enhance your Vending machines with Augmented Reality, Product Recognition, Personalized Experience, Preventive Maintenance, Engagement Arcade, Sales Forecast, Usage Analytics, Replenishment Plan, and more.

"When leading the market in Smart Vending Machines, hardware is only half the story. We need to ensure we always utilize the most modern software technologies. With the emergence of AI, we are able to offer our customers a suite of machine learning features that increase efficiencies and maximize revenues for our operators" — David Ashforth, President of DMVI.

"DMVI is doing to the Vending Machines, what the iPhone did to the feature phones. We have found an ambitious company that wants to revolutionize the vending machine sector, and we are very excited to be part of their journey", — Ajay Malik, CEO of SECO Mind USA

Please join DMVi on booth 1030 at The NAMA Show 2022, April 6-8, McCormick Place, Chicago, https://www.namanow.org/

For more information, contact Jacob at https://secomind.ai/ or jacob@secomind.ai

DMVI

Digital Media Vending International LLC (DMVI) is a smart vending machine manufacturer. DMVI is focused on combining powerful software technologies and modern vending machine dispense mechanisms. DMVI offers a range of smart touchscreen wall-mounted machines and floor standing machines.

For more information: https://www.digitalmediavending.com

SECO Mind USA

Secomind USA LLC is a privately held company located in the heart of Silicon Valley and backed by SECO SpA. Secomind delivers AI as a service and is a leader in self supervised learning, incremental learning and reinforcement learning. Secomind is on a mission to augment the abilities of machines and people by using AI everywhere computing takes place. They have built and deployed AI products for computer vision, air quality, predictive maintenance, vending machines, and more for private, public and government.

For more information: https://secomind.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SECO MIND USA LLC