DARIUS ANDERSON TO JOIN STEMEDICA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Respected and seasoned business leader, investor and political strategist offers multiple talents to stem cell technologies company

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. ("Stemedica"), a San Diego-based biotech company specializing in the manufacture of clinical grade stem cells, announced today that it has appointed Darius Anderson, a veteran business executive and one of the state of California's most respected entrepreneurs and political strategists, to its Board of Directors.

"We are fortunate to have Darius join Stemedica's Board of Directors," said Roger Howe, Stemedica's Chairman and CEO. "Darius' successful background in business, government, and community relations brings an added strength to our Board. His relationships with high-level officials in both Federal and State Governments as well as business leaders from multiple industries will be of great benefit to Stemedica's strategic and operational plans."

Anderson is the Founder and Chairman of Platinum Advisors, one of the five largest full-service government affairs firms in the state of California. His bold strategic thinking has enabled him to become a trusted advisor to many of California's highest-ranking political and business leaders for the past 25 years. He also is the Founder and Managing Member of Sonoma Media Investments, LLC, the owner and publisher of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, one of the state's leading regional daily newspapers, which won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting.

"I'm honored by the trust that Stemedica has given me with this appointment to its board and I'm looking forward to working with Roger and my other colleagues on the board," Anderson said. "This is not only an industry that's experiencing enormous growth, it is also one that has the potential to provide lifesaving and life-prolonging therapies. It also is working at the intersection of science and public policy, where I believe I will be able to use my experience helping guide the important work of the company."

Darius Anderson is driven by his love for and commitment to California and has been a civic leader and a major Investor in myriad projects that are helping to define California's brand and its future. In addition to his professional work, he is a philanthropist who founded the Rebuild North Bay Foundation to provide vital and desperately needed assistance to those affected by the 2017 fire disasters in Northern California. He holds a B.A. in Communications from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He currently lives in Sonoma, California.

About Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of progenitor cell, protein and combination therapeutics for underserved medical conditions. Stemedica has developed a proprietary manufacturing technology platform that produces allogeneic progenitor cell products with intellectual property protection under a low-oxygen, low-tension environment in a cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility. The company's lead drug candidate, ischemia-tolerant mesenchymal stem cells, or itMSCs, is an allogeneic progenitor cell therapy currently in clinical development for the treatment of COVID-19, ischemic stroke and Alzheimer's disease. More information on Stemedica may be found at www.stemedica.com.

