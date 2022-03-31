Champlain College Online and EdTech Company InSpace Announce Partnership to Set a New Standard for Asynchronous Online Learning

One of the "Most Innovative Colleges" and the company built by educators for educators are committed to co-creating collaborative and engaging learning opportunities for online learners.

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champlain College Online (CCO) and edtech company InSpace Proximity, Inc . have announced a partnership to launch InSpace to provide students studying online at CCO with an innovative new approach to asynchronous online learning that increases virtual engagement and support for students, staff, and educators. The two organizations are working together to set a new standard for asynchronous online learning — pushing it to a new level.

InSpace is designed to mimic the fluid, personal, and interactive nature of in-person learning experiences where students can create knowledge together through teamwork and collaboration using the first of its kind video collaboration platform. InSpace, which is currently being used in more than 120 institutions, will give CCO students the opportunity to build relationships through purpose-driven, frictionless collaboration, in a fully virtual asynchronous environment.

"We received feedback from our students that their sense of community and having a connection to the physical campus is of the utmost importance to them," said Vice President of Online Learning at Champlain College Online Johnna Herrick-Phelps, Ph.D. "Using InSpace, students are able to communicate in new dynamic ways, create and foster collaboration, and a sense of community and connection to the brick-and-mortar college."

Currently, InSpace is being used at CCO for faculty and student communication, peer collaboration, and networking. New courses are being created that reshape how online content is designed and delivered with the focus on peer collaboration and teamwork first, resulting in highly engaging learning experiences. In the next phase of the partnership, use of the platform will be expanded across all asynchronous courses and added to the academic advising process. Once complete, the full virtual campus will allow online students to experience all aspects of the Burlington, Vermont campus including a variety of campus buildings with event live-streaming, library spaces, staff and databases, orientations, panel discussions, wellness events, and more.

"When we started InSpace two years ago, our mission was to take the technology out of the way and let instructors and students connect and learn virtually," said Narine Hall, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of InSpace. "The most innovative and forward-thinking institutions are seeking differentiated and effective video collaboration and learning partners like InSpace as a competitive advantage for their online courses."

Both CCO and InSpace will be at the ASU + GSV Summit and the Online Learning Conference (OLC) this spring to share their vision for the future of asynchronous learning.

ABOUT CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE ONLINE

A division of Champlain College, Champlain College Online is an accredited, 100% remote college designed for adult learners. We offer 60+ career-focused associate, bachelor's, master's, and certificate programs across four main areas of study: business, cybersecurity, healthcare, and information technology.

ABOUT INSPACE

InSpace is a video collaboration platform built by educators for educators. Our mission is to cultivate engaging learning experiences, where people learn and create knowledge together through authentic visual collaboration. InSpace's research-informed design, created with input from more than 500 educators, gives educators and students the freedom to move around the screen, to join side conversations, to enter and leave visually-connected breakout rooms at any time, and to collaborate effectively with peers.

