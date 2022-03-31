Centerra, a Constellis Company, Wins DOE's Five-Year, $195 Million Firm Fixed Price Contract for Protective Services

The company will deliver protective force protection for the Department of Energy (DOE) headquarters in Washington, DC, and Germantown, MD.

HERNDON, Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, announced today that the DOE awarded the company's Centerra entity the contract for protective services at their Washington, DC, and Germantown, MD, headquarters buildings. This five-year, $195 million contract augments the Company's DOE portfolio as its sixth active contract with the DOE.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellis) (PRNewswire)

Under this contract, Centerra will provide protective forces including K9s at the DOE locations, working with the DOE's National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) to ensure mission success, enabling innovation and delivering solutions for an environmentally sustainable and prosperous energy future.

"We are proud to be continuing our work with the U.S. Government and the Department of Energy," said Gerard "Jerry" Neville, President of North American Operations at Constellis. "Constellis companies have supported the needs of the DOE for the past six decades, and we look forward to advancing that vital work."

"As the premier global provider of high-end security services, Centerra is part of the Constellis enterprise that provides a wide-range of turn-key security solutions to our customers," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "We are honored the Department of Energy has chosen us to augment the protective security at their headquarters."

