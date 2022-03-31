Boston Trust Walden Publishes 2021 ESG Impact Report

BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company announces the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact Report, Accelerating Change. Amplifying Impact.

Since the 1970s, Boston Trust Walden has encouraged the companies in which it invests client assets to adopt better ESG policies and practices because it recognizes companies that effectively manage sustainability risks are better positioned for success.

In this report, Boston Trust Walden shares examples of actions taken to accelerate progress in the areas of climate risk, equality, and governance, and offers industry-leading measurements and disclosure on the impact of its initiatives.

The report highlights the firm's:

ESG analysis

Company engagement efforts and year-over-year results

Shareholder resolution outcomes

Proxy voting record

Public policy initiatives

Thought leadership and collaborative partnerships

Internal ESG performance, including diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and practices

"Finding solutions to the urgent sustainability challenges of our time, including inequity and the global climate crisis, requires focused discipline and an understanding of how impact is achieved through the levers of active ownership," stated Amy D. Augustine, Director, ESG Investing. "A multi-faceted, collaborative approach is critical to realize change at the pace and scale required."

The report can be found at http://www.bostontrustwalden.com/2021-impact-report.

Boston Trust Walden Company is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm, including its investment adviser subsidiary Boston Trust Walden Inc., manages approximately $15 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2021. Boston Trust Walden produces this report annually for the benefit of clients and partners.

Media inquiries: Amy D. Augustine, aaugustine@bostontrustwalden.com, (617)726-7289

