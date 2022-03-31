Biomodex® Announces Launch of Clear Cartridges for Neurovascular Training

Transparent 3D models allow MedTech companies to train physicians on new devices outside the cath lab

BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomodex®, the leader in biorealistic haptic simulators for physician training and rehearsals, today announced the launch of Clear Cartridges for use with all Biomodex EVIAS™ and EVIAS Plus™ stations. The anatomically accurate clear cartridges are 3D printed using a transparent material that allows physicians to train for ischemic stroke and unruptured aneurysm procedures outside the catheterization lab setting.

"Medical technology companies do not always have access to a cath lab, so our clear cartridges offer the easiest, most accessible way to demo or train physicians on a new device because they can do it anywhere," said Bill Perusek, VP of Sales for Biomodex. "This is especially important in the neurovascular field where there is an urgent need to train more physicians to treat ischemic stroke and unruptured aneurysms."

"It's not always easy to get fellows and residents in a cath lab for training because of logistics, but Biomodex's clear cartridges will make it easier for us to demonstrate how to navigate complex human anatomies without leaving the classroom," said Dr. Demetrius Lopes, MD, Neurovascular Surgeon, Advocate Health Care, Chicago, IL.

Biomodex's standard cartridges are used with imaging in the catheterization lab, but the clear cartridges are transparent and can be used without imaging, allowing for tabletop training and demonstrations. The clear cartridges are available in a range of anatomies and have been designed to offer varying degrees of complexity and tortuosity to support iterative training programs with varying degrees of difficulty.

"Biomodex's clear cartridges will allow us to rapidly train even more physicians on our new devices as we bring them to market," said Jeff Dollar, Director of U.S. Sales at Rapid Medical, a neurovascular medical device company based in Israel. "The system is extremely versatile, transportable, and easy to set up. We can run training sessions in a normal meeting room with just a camera and a screen."

The clear cartridges connect directly with the Biomodex EVIAS™ station which replicates blood flow and viscosity to provide a complete simulation experience. To learn more about Biomodex's new clear cartridges, please visit our website: https://www.biomodex.com/products/neurovascular/clear-cartridges/

About Biomodex

Biomodex® is a Boston and Paris-based medical technology company whose mission is to transform the way physicians train and rehearse procedures. The company 3D prints anatomical models using advanced materials that provide biorealistic haptic feedback. The next-generation biorealistic haptic simulators are fully customizable and integrate with a patented blood flow system and intraprocedural imaging tools such as TEE and ICE, enabling clinicians to gain life-like experience to advance skill sets and promote the adoption of new medical devices or techniques in their pursuit of improving patient outcomes. For more information on Biomodex's biorealistic haptic simulators visit www.biomodex.com.

