Sunyard Released The Newest Vending POS i50-V

HANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, officially unveiled its newest vending POS product i50-V, making it the optimal choice to enable faster customer throughput whenever in department stores, vending machines, or for small merchants, etc.

The global vending machine market reached a value of US$ 18.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Over the past few years, the demand for machines has been increasing and smart technology solutions have gained massive momentum worldwide with the introduction of cashless payment systems.

With the good prospect, Sunyard aims precisely at this trend and rolls out the newest vending POS, i50-V. To summarize, it is a standalone smart self-service payment terminal that can be integrated into many types of kiosks in exchange for products.

Configured with the Android operating system, i50-V can quickly and accurately process various cashless payment transactions for Omni-channel payments all day, including chip, QR code, NFC contactless, eWallet, pre-paid, and swipe. It has full communication capabilities suited for any scenario for self-service application, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, and 2G, to ensure easy and fast connections all the time. It also comes in a gorgeous fashion. The modern terminal features a 5-inch IPS touch screen and multiple peripheral ports as if it is always a unique centerpiece at the table.

With the centralized management of Sunyard Payment Management System, i50-V is absolutely the device estate to reduce downtime. Besides organizing, managing, and monitoring payment terminals remotely and securely, it enables the rapid deployment of new payment technologies.

Also striving to make the services more competitive globally, i50-V meets all the standards required to obtain the certifications of PCI PTS, EMV, Paypass, PayWave, American Express, JCB, Rupay and so on. That essentially boils down to the importance of payment security.

Sunyard is constantly expanding and evolving its portfolio of products to help clients grow their business. Everything Sunyard does is backed by the expertise, support, and commitment that clients already trust us for.

Sunyard's culture of care means it invests time, energy, and resources to develop products clients can count on. It cares about quality as much as clients do. Whether they need advice, more information or to make an order, Sunyard is here to help.

www.sydtech.com.cn/www.sunyard.com

About Sunyard

Sunyard Technology Co., Ltd, the leading global payment solution provider, is offering cost-effective, superior quality payment terminals and financial software products including payment password system, same-city liquidation system, corporate e-bank system, risk alarm system, etc. As the earliest listed financial IT company in China (SSE Code: 600571), Sunyard has achieved the leading position in the field of financial industry with more than two decades of professional experience. Based on the solid foundation in the domestic market, Sunyard is committed to expanding the international market according to its development strategy.

