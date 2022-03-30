SoCalGas to Start Construction of Electric Vehicle Chargers in Support of Zero Emissions Fleet Goal

The utility plans to convert much of its light-duty fleet to electric vehicles and install 1,500 EV chargers

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) took another major step toward its ASPIRE 2045 sustainability goals today, announcing plans to install more than 240 electric vehicle (EV) chargers this year at nine company locations. SoCalGas also pledged to install EV chargers at 67 company facilities by the end of 2024, for a total of 1,500 new chargers over the next three years. A year ago, SoCalGas became the largest gas distribution utility in North America to set a net zero emissions target, consistent with California's climate goals and the Paris Agreement. To help reach that goal, the company aims to replace 50% of its over-the-road fleet with clean fuel vehicles by 2025 and operate a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2035.

"Today's announcement is the latest example of SoCalGas making critical investments in the infrastructure that California will need to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century," said Sandra Hrna, vice president of supply chain and operations support at SoCalGas. "Whether they're powered by cutting edge batteries or hydrogen fuel cells, electric vehicles will be a big part of helping SoCalGas and California reach our shared climate and air quality goals. And thanks to our use of renewable electricity, the vehicles charged at most of these locations will be powered almost exclusively by solar and wind energy."

"It's no secret the transportation sector is the largest contributor of greenhouse gases in California," said Assemblymember Miguel Santiago. "Electric vehicles will help reduce our state's carbon footprint, and SoCalGas' installation of EV chargers is one of many steps the utility is taking to help California decarbonize faster."

"Southern California Edison is excited to help fleet owners, including fellow energy companies like SoCalGas, make the transition to zero-emission electric vehicles," said Lisa Cagnolatti, SCE senior vice president of customer service. "All of our customers will benefit from lower greenhouse gas emissions and cleaner air."

SoCalGas is applying for SCE's Charge Ready program, which provides assistance with installing electrical infrastructure for EV charging stations.

To help reach its goal of replacing 50% of the company's over-the-road fleet with clean fuel vehicles by 2025, SoCalGas recently purchased 50 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (HFCEV), making SoCalGas among the first utilities in the nation to start transitioning to hydrogen-powered vehicles. And last year, SoCalGas converted 200 new Ford F-250 service pickup trucks to run on renewable natural gas. The service trucks are outfitted with the newest Landi Renzo Eco Ready™ equipment, a California Air Resource Board certified ultra-low emissions vehicles system.

The company plans to purchase Ford F-150 Lightning electric trucks to be serviced by the new chargers. A full charge on one of the trucks provides a driving range of up to 300 miles. Since fleet charging typically occurs overnight, employees can charge their personal vehicles during the day to support a clean commute.

Currently, a third of SoCalGas' fleet already operates on clean fuels and the company is on track with replacing 50% of its over-the-road fleet with alternative fuels by 2025 and operating a 100% zero-emissions fleet by 2035.

This year SoCalGas announced its ASPIRE 2045 sustainability strategy to further integrate sustainability across our business. This strategy builds upon our climate commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our operations and delivery of energy by 2045. The company is the largest North American gas distribution utility to set an ambitious net-zero goal that includes scopes 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions. Read more at socalgas.com/mission.

About SoCalGas



Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to the two goals of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

SoCalGas Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Gas & Electric,Southern California Gas Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company