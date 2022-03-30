Secure Futures Publishes Free Guide to Help K-12 Schools Get Electric School Buses

Educational Publication Covers 'Why,' 'How' and 'How Much' about ESBs for Transportation Managers, School Administrators and Parents

STAUNTON, Va., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Futures, a provider of clean energy and educational services to K-12 schools based in Staunton, has published a guide to help schools transition to electric school buses. Entitled The Electric School Bus Revolution: Start Going EV Now, Find Funding and Avoid Pitfalls, the 19-page, fully illustrated informational guide was developed using research from sources of accurate and up-to-date information including bus manufacturers, federal government agencies and non-profit groups advocating a transition to electric school buses.

"The Electric School Bus Revolution: Start Going EV Now, Find Funding and Avoid Pitfalls" is a free guide for K-12 school transportation directors, superintendents, school board members, parents and others who want to help their schools transition from dirty diesel school buses to clean electric buses. Since the air inside a traditional diesel bus can be up to 12 times more polluted than the air outside the bus, electric buses are healthier for kids and drivers alike. (PRNewswire)

To protect the health of students and bus drivers, schools are increasingly interested in replacing traditional diesel school buses with electric school buses. The air inside a diesel school bus can be up to 12 times more polluted than the air outside according to a 2011 research study. Breathing diesel pollution can contribute to asthma, cancer and neurological conditions that impair students' ability to pay attention in class, leading to lower scores on standardized tests. But cost remains the biggest barrier for schools to get cleans buses since an ESB can cost three times more to purchase than a diesel bus.

"Our customers who have installed solar power on campus are now interested in moving away from dirty diesel school buses to clean electric ones," said Ryan McAllister, CEO of Secure Futures. "But school leaders have questions about cost, range, maintenance and more. To answer those questions, we put together a guide that we hope will help all schools navigate the exciting but sometimes confusing world of clean buses."

The guide covers everything that people who run and care about schools need to understand the case for electric school buses, whether ESBs are practical for their school, and how to overcome barriers like the high cost of electric vs. traditional diesel buses. Topics include:

The rapid spread of electric vehicles including cars along with transit and school buses

The dangers of diesel school buses for kids' health

Are ESBs practical? Do they have enough range for your school's bus routes?

Alternatives to ESBs like propane and CNG buses

Grant funding and new types of financing such as service agreements to acquire ESBs with zero upfront cost

How parents, students and community members can help their schools get ESBs sooner rather than later

"Along the way, The Electric School Bus Revolution will introduce readers to schools that have already made big progress towards a 100% clean bus fleet and bus drivers who have tested whether ESBs really do the job or not," said the guide's author, Erik Curren, who serves as director of marketing for Secure Futures and has published two previous books on solar power.

The guide is available for free download at https://securefutures.solar/get-free-ev-school-bus-guide/.

About Secure Futures, LLC

As a market and policy leader, Secure Futures builds, owns, manages and funds affordable Resilient Solar Solutions® for hospitals, schools and businesses. The company combines state-of–the-art solar technology with an innovative business model to make commercial scale solar readily affordable in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, helping customers to realize the economic, environmental, and community benefits of solar energy. In 2017, Secure Futures became a Certified B Corporation®. Find the company online at www.securefutures.solar.

