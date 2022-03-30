Rich Weingart Joins Newfront's Growing P&C Team

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Rich Weingart on board as a Senior Vice President and P&C Producer. With over 20 years of brokerage experience focusing on technology and financial services, Rich joins Newfront from Hub International, focusing on late stage private and public companies in the Technology, Financial Services and Life Sciences space helping clients navigate their insurance and risk management solutions.

"We are thrilled to have Rich join Newfront's powerhouse Financial Institutions and Fintech team," said Newfront's President, Brian Hetherington. "Rich brings turnkey solutions for clients of all sizes with a reputation in the market that is unmatched," Brian continued. "With Rich on board, Newfront will be an even more powerful and effective partner managing Technology and Financial Institutions risks and complexities."

"I am very excited to join the collaborative culture of Newfront where the focus is on delivering a top-notch client experience. As a tech focused brokerage, Newfront is blazing the trail for the future of insurance. The talent density, technology build out, and culture of work, love, play all lead to a great future for Newfront and our clients. " Weingart said.

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

