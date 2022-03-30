NATURAL GROCERS® INVITES THE CAÑON CITY COMMUNITY TO CELEBRATE ITS GRAND OPENING ON APRIL 13, 2022

Customers will enjoy a friendly grocery shopping experience with healthy resources, 100% organic produce and an array of natural food and products at Always Affordable PricesSM

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the opening of its Cañon City, CO store on Wednesday, April 13th, with doors opening at 8:30 AM. The store, located in the downtown area, at 121 N. 16th St. will be Natural Grocers' 42nd location in its home state of "Colorful Colorado". The community and Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will celebrate the Grand Opening with discounts, gift card giveaways, prize sweepstakes, and more.

Grand Opening Event – Giveaways and Discounts

The Natural Grocers family invites Cañon City community members to join the April 13th Grand Opening events and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience stand out from conventional grocery stores. The Cañon City Grand Opening events include:

Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers: The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500 )!

Prize Wheel : Every customer wins a prize when they spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel.

Grand Opening Sweepstakes [i] : From April 13 – April 19 , customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store, with the winner chosen by April 22 .

Special Grand Opening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional deals[ii] from April 13 – May 12 on select 100% organic produce, bacon, bacon alternatives, Natural Grocers Brand Organic Cheese (shreds and slices) and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Bulk Organic Rolled Oats.

What's In Store for the Cañon City Community

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers offers the Cañon City community a unique, family-feel grocery shopping experience with its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, world-class customer service, healthy recipes for all diets, high product standards and sustainable building practices. Known for its community outreach, the company offers customers an extensive free Nutrition Education program and will partner with Care and Share Food Bank. Care and Share gathers, sorts and distributes nutritious food in 31 counties across Southern Colorado.

Cañon City area residents and visitors will have access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, including 100% humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable PriceSM.

The new location will also include The Cottage Craft Beer℠: Natural Grocers' select offerings of curated craft beer, hard kombucha, and hard seltzer, all vetted to meet the same high-quality standards that Natural Grocers is known for. Customers can enjoy a one-stop shopping trip and pick up their favorite adult beverage or try something new from a wide range of organic, gluten-free, options.

Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one personalized nutritional health coaching sessions. Customers are invited to book a free session, which are currently available in person or via phone and video, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches .

Supported by its good4u Crew, the 10,000 square foot store will feature a contemporary layout with an efficient, yet friendly checkout experience. Natural Grocers, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has built the space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

[i] No purchase necessary. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on April 13, 2022 and ends on April 19, 2022. For Official Rules and complete details, see store or visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes . Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. [ii] Offers valid for in-store customer purchase only at the Cañon City store. Offers valid April 13 – May 12, 2022. Cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. [iii] Limit 4 per customer. Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 72345. [iv] Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

