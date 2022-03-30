Globant official update

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We have recently detected that a limited section of our company's code repository has been subject to unauthorized access. We have activated our security protocols and are conducting an exhaustive investigation.

According to our current analysis, the information that was accessed was limited to certain source code and project-related documentation for a very limited number of clients. To date, we have not found any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected.

We are taking strict measures to prevent further incidents.

