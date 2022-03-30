College Consensus Publishes Consensus Ranking of The 50 Best Online Graduate Schools for 2022

College Consensus Publishes Consensus Ranking of The 50 Best Online Graduate Schools for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the 50 Best Online Graduate Schools for 2022 .

College Consensus Logo (PRNewswire)

Higher education is becoming more accessible—and these online graduate schools are leading the charge

Graduate school enrollment rates are increasing—and more prospective students are looking for graduate programs that are flexible and convenient.

"The vast majority of graduate students work full time and many have kids," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "Online graduate programs allow students to both earn their degrees and tend to other responsibilities without having to relocate, change careers, or find childcare."

To determine the 50 Best Online Graduate Schools, College Consensus considered schools with at least three fully-online Master's degree programs. The results of the most respected college ranking systems were combined with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews to provide the most comprehensive picture of the online graduate program landscape.

The Top 10 Best Online Graduate Schools for 2022 are:

Stanford University Columbia University Washington University in St. Louis University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill University of Pennsylvania Northwestern Uni University of Florida Georgia Institute of Technology Johns Hopkins University Georgetown University

Visit the ranking to see the full list.

"Education is becoming more accessible—and these schools are leading the charge," continues College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "By offering high-quality advanced online degree programs, these colleges allow more students than ever to pursue their goals."

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

This list is a feature of our Annual Consensus Rankings.. Throughout March and April, College Consensus will be publishing dozens of new national, regional, and state college rankings for 2022.

For information on leveraging this award, winners may contact College Consensus' licensing partner, Wright's Media, at collegeconsensus@wrightsmedia.com.

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE College Consensus