Symphony MediaAI Appoints Heidi Chapman as CFO

Chapman will lead financial operations and strategy to maximize Symphony MediaAI's potential as global demand for enterprise AI-led solutions in media and entertainment continues to grow

DENVER, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony MediaAI, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud solutions in media and entertainment, today announced that Heidi Chapman has been named chief financial officer. In this role, Chapman will ensure that financial operations are fully scaled to offer long-term value as the business continues its rapid expansion.

"There's growing demand in the media sector for automated, data-driven insight. As one of the foremost providers of such solutions, we're putting the pieces in place to meet those needs for our clients," said Mark Moeder, CEO of Symphony MediaAI. "Heidi brings an impressive track record of financial planning, governance, and operations for leading global media companies that will support us as we continue to scale. We're excited to have her join us."

Chapman has nearly two decades of experience managing financial operations for leading broadcast and digital content providers. She most recently served as vice president of finance for Stratix Corporation, one of the premier pure-play enterprise mobility specialists in the U.S., where she worked alongside the CFO on all financial management and forecasting needs for the business. Prior to that, Chapman held financial leadership roles with GolfNow (under NBC Sports), NBC News, Turner Broadcasting, CNN, and Deloitte.

"The demand for data-driven revenue strategies is creating pressure that can be felt by organizations across the entire media and entertainment landscape, making Symphony MediaAI's solutions increasingly critical to such organizations' continued success," said Chapman. "Ensuring that Symphony MediaAI's financial operations are in place, and the strategy is aligned to support our full business potential as the media division of SymphonyAI, is of paramount importance. I'm glad to be a part of the team that's creating new value and growth opportunities for the industry."

About Symphony MediaAI

Symphony MediaAI is the leading provider of AI-powered cloud solutions that deliver actionable content, distributor, and customer insights to global media and entertainment organizations. Its Revedia platform helps to simplify complex data, maximize content value, and optimize revenue. Symphony MediaAI has successfully enabled financial integrity and strategic revenue management across linear and digital distribution channels for over 30 years, and has established itself as a trusted partner to organizations comprising more than 90% of the U.S. media industry.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, approaching 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

