Revolutionary new Global DeFi Ecosystem Reltime to launch on April 11 at 11:04 CEST

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relltime AS will be launching the world's most secure Proof of Authority (PoA) based blockchain and financial ecosystem on April 11, 2022.

Reltime's Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem to celebrate global launch

Utilising game-changing distributed ledger technology (DLT), Reltime will reward all users that sign up to the ecosystem

Reltime has created a unique Peer-to-Peer (P2P), Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Reltime will introduce a stable coin, Reltime Oxygen (RTO), for all users, which serves as an internal transaction ecosystem currency, backed by deposits in euro.

Reltime enables users on four continents to take back control of their finances. Reltime will turn the established financial system on its head by eliminating the need for third parties and by bringing down transaction speeds to a few seconds between users globally.

Furthermore, Reltime users will benefit from the following services:

Lend and borrow funds, with or without digital collateral, and with or without interest through smart contracts.

Use Reltime's Small Exchange Service (SES) in order to swap USDT, BTC, ETH, RTO, RTC and/or other, selected cryptocurrencies in users' own Reltime wallets.

Deposit and withdraw different currencies (e.g. USD, EUR and GBP) to and from Reltime wallets.

Trade RTC, a listed token on BitMart and CoinTiger and soon other exchanges as well.

Get rewarded with RTC for inviting friends, contacts and family.

RTC token holders will receive an Interest discount as long as he/she holds the token.

Reltime users can earn on lending and set their own terms and conditions, e.g. interest rate, term length, down payment and if they want to have digital collateral for their loan.

Earn on Interest by lending out RTO to other users.

Make lightning-fast, secure, peer-to-peer payment transaction in seconds, without any interference of intermediaries and transaction fees, through your network of phone contacts or easy-to-use QR code scanning between users.

Create joint, secure, personalised and customised accounts, with other Reltime users.

From April 11, Reltime will offer highly-attractive rewards to all users who sign up online. These rewards can be redeemed through the Reltime mobile app and www.reltime.com.

"Our international team and partners are very much looking forward to our April 11 global launch. Reltime is committed to continuing to develop the DeFi ecosystem, through impactful innovation and cutting-edge technologies," says Frode van der Laak, CEO, founder, and inventor of Reltime. "We are filing several patents and fulfilling people's urgent desire to take back control of their finances wherever they live, work and play."

CONTACT:

To arrange an interview, please contact:

Cornelia S. van der Laak

Chief Communications Officer

Reltime AS

Tel.: +4740769988

cornelia@reltime.com

https://reltime.com

