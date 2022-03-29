THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS INVITATION FOR OFFERS

JAKARTA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Indonesia (the "Republic") is announcing the results of its invitation (the "Invitation") to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds (collectively, the "Old Bonds" and each, a "series" of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the "Offers") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash, with the price of the Old Bonds ("Purchase Price") determined by reference to the fixed spread specified for the applicable series, plus the yield of the specified Benchmark Reference U.S. Treasury Security, expressed as a percentage and rounded to the third decimal place (with 0.0005 being rounded upwards). The Invitation was conducted pursuant to the terms and conditions described in the Invitation for Offers dated March 22, 2022 (the "Invitation for Offers"). All capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the respective meanings specified in the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, March 28, 2022. The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase, the Purchase Price, the principal amount accepted for purchase, the Benchmark Reference Security Yield, the Repurchase Yield and where applicable, the proration factor:
Old Bonds
Series
ISIN
CUSIP
Benchmark
Bloomberg Reference Page
Fixed Spread (Basis Points)
Purchase Price
Principal Amount
Benchmark Reference Security Yield
Repurchase Yield
Proration Factor
2.950% Global
SEC-registered
US455780CC89
455780CC8
1.500% due
PX1
-86
U.S.$1,011.57
U.S.$0.00
2.307%
1.447%
N/A
3.375% Global
Regulation S
USY20721BD05
Y20721BD0
1.500% due
PX1
-49
U.S.$1,015.96
U.S.$0.00
2.307%
1.817%
N/A
Rule 144A
US455780BL97
455780BL9
5.375% Global
Regulation S
USY20721BH19
Y20721BH1
1.500% due
PX1
-17
U.S.$1,048.92
U.S.$61,449,000.00
2.307%
2.137%
100.0%
Rule 144A
US455780BP02
455780BP0
5.875% Global
Regulation S
USY20721BJ74
Y20721BJ7
1.500% due
PX1
7
U.S.$1,060.87
U.S.$273,615,000.00
2.307%
2.377%
100.0%
Rule 144A
US455780BQ84
455780BQ8
4.450% Global
SEC-registered
US455780CG93
455780CG9
1.500% due
PX1
15
U.S.$1,036.01
U.S.$52,152,000.00
2.307%
2.457%
100.0%
4.125% Global
Regulation S
USY20721BG36
Y20721BG3
1.500% due
PX1
45
U.S.$1,036.45
U.S.$0.00
2.307%
2.757%
N/A
Rule 144A
US455780BT24
455780BT2
4.750% Global
Regulation S
USY20721BN86
Y20721BN8
1.875% due
PX1
47
U.S.$1,061.63
U.S.$80,269,000.00
2.537%
3.007%
21.06%
Rule 144A
US455780BV79
455780BV7
4.350% Global
Regulation S
USY20721BQ18
Y20721BQ1
1.875% due
PX1
53
U.S.$1,056.48
U.S.$0.00
2.537%
3.067%
N/A
Rule 144A
US455780BX36
455780BX3
3.850% Global
Regulation S
USY20721BT56
Y20721BT5
1.875% due
PX1
60
U.S.$1,034.51
U.S.$0.00
2.537%
3.137%
N/A
Rule 144A
US455780CA24
455780CA2
After review of all Offers submitted pursuant to the Invitation, the Republic has determined that the maximum cash consideration of U.S.$500.0 million is not adequate to purchase all of the Old Bonds offered. Accordingly, the Republic has determined that it will apply the proration factors indicated in the "Proration Factor" column in the table above. Where the proration factor is not applicable (N/A), no Old Bonds of that particular series were accepted as a part of the offer. Where proration applies with respect to an Offer of Old Bonds of a particular series (except for the January 2027 Bonds), the principal amount of such Offer accepted in the Invitation has been determined by multiplying the principal amount specified in such Offer by the applicable proration factor and rounding the resulting amount down to the nearest US$1,000. If, after such adjustment and rounding, any holder would be left with an aggregate principal amount of less than the specified denomination of U.S.$200,000 for all series of Old Bonds except for the January 2027 Bonds, either (a) validly offered for sale and accepted or (b) returned to a holder as a result of pro ration, the Republic has, in its sole and absolute discretion, accepted all of the Old Bonds the subject of such holder's relevant Offer. Old Bonds not accepted for purchase by the Republic will be returned to the originating clearing system accounts as soon as practicable on the settlement date, in accordance with the normal procedures of the relevant clearing systems.
The date on which the Republic pays for the Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation is expected to be Thursday, March 31, 2022, or as soon as practicable thereafter. The settlement of the purchase of Old Bonds in the Invitation is subject to certain conditions described in the Invitation for Offers. The Financing Condition defined in the Invitation for Offers has been satisfied.
This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.
THE OFFEROR
Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia
Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor
Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1
Jakarta 10710
Indonesia
DEALER MANAGERS
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk / Liability Management Group
388 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10013
United States
Telephone: +852 2501 2692/
+1 212 723-0859/
+44 20 7986 8969
Email: liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com
Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch
Attention: Global Risk Syndicate
One Raffles Quay
17-00 South Tower
Singapore 048583
Telephone: +65 6423 4229
Email: asiasyn@list.db.com
Mandiri Securities Pte. Ltd.
12 Marina View #19-06
Asia Square Tower 2
Singapore 018961
Telephone: +65 6589 3880
Email: dcmgroup@mandirisek.co.id
Société Générale
Attention: Liability Management
Immeuble Basalte
17 Cours Valmy
92987 Paris La Defense Cedex
France
Telephone: +33 1 42 13 32 40 (Paris)
+65 63 26 70 34 (Singapore)
Email: liability.management@sgcib.com
Standard Chartered Bank
Attention: Capital Markets
One Basinghall Avenue, London EC2V 5DD, United Kingdom
Telephone: +65 65578289 (Singapore)
+852 3983 8658 (Hong Kong)
+44 20 7885 5739 (London)
+1 212 667 0351 (United States)
Email: liability_management@sc.com
TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT
Morrow Sodali Ltd
In Hong Kong:
The Hive,
33-35 Hillier St, Sheung Wan
Telephone: +852 2319 4130
In Stamford:
333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower, CT 06902
Email: RoI@investor.morrowsodali.com
Invitation Website: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/roi
In London:
103 Wigmore Street
W1U 1QS
Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933
