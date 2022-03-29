NAPA Transportation selects SmartDrive SmartSense™ to improve driver and fleet safety

Collaboration Aims To Help Make Roads Safer For All

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnitracs, LLC, a Solera company, today announced that NAPA Transportation, Inc., a family-owned carrier of dry van and refrigerated truckloads, has selected its video safety solution, SmartDrive SmartSense™ for Inattentive Driving+, for supporting its driver and fleet safety.

SmartSense for Inattentive Driving+ uses next-generation, computer-vision-based algorithms, and a purpose-built sensor, to help ensure the safety of the fleet. The Inattentive Driving+ solution leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor data to instantly and accurately identify driver inattention based on head position, eyelids being open or shut, the direction of eye gaze, phone use, etc.

"Solera is excited to be partnering with NAPA Transportation in supporting their driver and fleet safety needs with a common goal of saving lives. The SmartDrive SmartSense for Inattentive Driving+ solution identifies and mitigates risks by proactively notifying drivers when they are distracted or drowsy through immediate in-cab feedback. This combined with our overall safety and driver coaching platform will allow NAPA to meet their expectation of a best-in-class safety culture. We look forward to working with NAPA and others who may be interested in our safety solutions in making roads safer for all," commented Ayron McLochlin, VP Sales, Fleet New Business, Solera.

Added Joseph Salisbury, CDS, Safety Director, NAPA, "Our goal at NAPA Transportation is to integrate and maintain a best-in-class safety culture, one where every action, activity and decision begins and ends with safety at its core. To that end, we look to partner with companies that share our passion and whose portfolio aligns with our safety needs. The proactive nature of Inattentive Driving+ enables my team to effectively engage with our drivers' workforce – changing behavior where warranted – and mitigate risk to ourselves and the general public with whom we share this nation's highways. I look forward to our continued collaboration with Omnitracs for the long haul."

Distracted driving is a rapidly growing epidemic with 3,142 fatalities in distraction-affected crashes in 2019 – a number that climbed to above 3,500 in 2020. Utilizing SmartDrive technology, this intelligence is rooted in a 20-year history of training and informing sensors using insights and data from 300+ million analyzed driving safety events and 30+ billion driving miles across all transportation sectors.

Using two cameras built into a single unit, the Inattentive Driving+ solution provides complete visibility of the entire cab and details of the driver's face, eyes, and hands to identify safety-critical behaviors. It is only with two cameras that a fleet truly knows if a driver is attentive or not, even if the driver is wearing sunglasses. The solution prevents inattention before it causes a collision by providing real-time alerts for drivers when they are inattentive or drowsy, offloading video safety technology for expert review and displaying scored and documented video in an easy-to-use coaching workflow for fleet managers and drivers.

About Omnitracs

Omnitracs, a Solera company, offers the only complete fleet intelligence software platform. Serving the largest for-hire and private fleets in the transportation and distribution industries, Omnitracs's solutions accelerate business success, improve efficiency, and enhance the driver experience for nearly 15,000 customers who collectively travel 700 million miles per week. Omnitracs pioneered digital transformation in trucking more than 30 years ago. Today, it offers a one-stop shop for enterprise-grade, data-driven solutions across compliance, telematics, workflow, routing, and video safety in over 50 countries across the globe. Learn more at www.omnitracs.com.

About Solera

Solera is a leading global provider of integrated vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, CAP HPI, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About NAPA

NAPA Transportation, Inc. (NAPA) is a family-owned and operated trucking company that provides logistical solutions for companies across the United States. We currently have over 1,900 pieces of company-owned equipment in operation and proudly employ over 500 hardworking individuals throughout 5 terminals. Despite changes in the industry, we have remained true to our commitments to our employees and our customers.

