Kia Carnival MPV named AutoGuide's 2022 'Family Vehicle Of The Year.'

Kia Carnival multipurpose vehicle rises to the top

Judges praised the "massive" interior and "genuinely cool design" that set the Kia Carnival MPV apart from its segment competitors

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia Carnival MPV was recently named "Family Vehicle of the Year" by AutoGuide. The vehicle was recognized as the top family vehicle due to its impressive interior capacity, extensive safety features, and modern design.

"The Kia Carnival MPV is truly a multi-purpose vehicle and breaks the mold of what many perceive a vehicle like this should be," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "We're proud to receive AutoGuides' family vehicle award, celebrating the Carnival MPV's premium design and abundant safety technology. This award further validates the Carnival MPV's wide-reaching appeal, which resulted in our popular MPV capturing 9.3 percent market share in its segment in 2021."

The panel of AutoGuide judges noted the Kia Carnival MPV was a clear choice for the best family vehicle, with its stylish "SUV-like exterior" and large interior, along with its suite of safety features and the strong value it brings to the segment.

"It's not just the cool, crossover-adjacent styling. Nor is it those first-class middle-row seats. The Kia Carnival MPV is such an impressive package because it blends that together with a smooth driving demeanor and lots of standard safety equipment. That it rings in as one of the most affordable in its segment solidifies it as the vehicle of choice for families. That's why we're happy to crown the Carnival MPV the AutoGuide 2022 'Family Vehicle of the Year,'" said Kyle Patrick, AutoGuide editor.

To select the eight vehicles that received the 2022 AutoGuide Awards, a panel of seven editors and reporters drove hundreds of vehicles to narrow down the very best cars, trucks, and utility vehicles across North America. The judges scored the 40 finalists based on value, user-friendliness, space, safety, and more.

