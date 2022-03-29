Aphelion Aerospace welcomes the general public in joining the booming space industry and raises $150K+ on StartEngine

DENVER, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphelion Aerospace, based in Denver, Colorado, USA, is establishing itself as the one-stop-shop for low-cost small satellite assembly and integration, and on-demand launch operations from anywhere around the world that has approved use of its air space.

The founders of Aphelion Aerospace seem to be well aware of the presumably stiff competition and saturated space launch market. Their assertion is that the current space launch market is almost entirely fully of single-use rockets and rockets that use cryogenic and toxic fuels for propulsion. They emphasize that when it comes to reusability and launch capability from almost literally anywhere around the world and on-demand within moments notice, they are almost in a league of their own. This differentiation is thanks to their 'secret sauce'. Their proprietary non-cryogenic, non-toxic, storable propulsion technology along with highly automated operations, allows them to sprint through the manufacturing, assembly, integration, and launch preparations process seamlessly at low-cost and extremely rapidly.

CEO Miguel Ayala and CTO Matthew Travis view their launch operations model as a 'taxi-like' dedicated door-to-door service to space for small satellites from practically anywhere around the world to practically anywhere in Low Earth Orbit. In their view, current leading companies such as SpaceX are offering large 'commuter-bus-like' launch service that carry small satellites from one point on Earth to one point in Low Earth Orbit. They point out that this multifaceted travel for small satellites can be either extremely costly or lengthy or both.

Aphelion Aerospace products and the company's launch operations model seem to be well received by their potential US and international customers. They now have agreements for over $100 million in future business opportunities. What seems to be even more compelling in their business model is that their propulsion technology can not only be applicable for launch, it can also be used for spacecraft such as satellites and planetary landers, and the raw materials required to produce much of their propellants are available on the Moon and Mars. Imagine that? Aphelion Aerospace is certainly onto something huge here.

From the looks of it, it seems that there is still time to participate in Aphelion Aerospace's equity crowdfunding campaign through StartEngine which is open to the general public. With the space industry poised for exponential growth over the coming years, now seems to be the time to be investing in space. Aphelion Aerospace's StartEngine campaign can be accessed here: https://www.startengine.com/aphelion-aerospace

