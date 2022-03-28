WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BOARD CHAIR

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Doug Holtby intends to retire as both Chair and Non-Executive Director of the Board upon the completion of his term at the upcoming 2022 annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 13, 2022 (the "AGM"). Mr. Holtby has been a director since 2006 and the Chair of Wheaton since 2009.

"On behalf of the Board and the management team at Wheaton, I would like to thank Doug for his dedication and guidance over the last 16 years," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Under his leadership, Wheaton grew from a small, niche player in the silver industry to one of the largest and most profitable precious metals companies in the world. As Board Chair, his leadership kept us focussed on always improving the streaming model and moving forward in all aspects of the business."

"Doug leaves an amazing legacy at Wheaton. During his tenure, Wheaton underwent transformational growth and has positioned itself as both a leader and innovator in the precious metals and mining sector. I am honoured to succeed Mr. Holtby and look forward to working with the Board and management in continuing to deliver exceptional results to all of Wheaton's stakeholders," said George Brack, Chair Designate of Wheaton.

George Brack – Chair Designate

The board intends to appoint Mr. George Brack as the Non-Executive Chair of the Board to be effective on the retirement of Mr. Holtby. Mr. Brack has been a director of Wheaton since 2009, and most recently served as the Chair of the Governance and Sustainability Committee. Mr. Brack's 35-year career in the mining industry focused on exploration, corporate development and investment banking, specifically identifying, evaluating and executing strategic mergers and acquisitions, and raising equity capital. Until 2009, he was Managing Director and Industry Head, Mining at Scotia Capital, and served as the Chair of the Board for Capstone Mining Corp. from 2011 to 2022 (where he is currently Lead Independent Director).

Jaimie Donovan – Nominee Director

A new director has been proposed for election to the Board every other year since 2016, reflective of the Board's commitment to Board renewal. Consistent with this approach, Ms. Jaimie Donovan is being proposed for election to the Board at the AGM. Ms. Donovan has over 20 years of mining industry experience, spanning roles in operations, technical services, capital allocation and corporate development. She was the Head of Growth and Evaluations for Barrick Gold in North America until March 2019. Ms. Donovan has significant technical and operations experience working at mines in Australia and Canada for Barrick, Goldfields and Western Mining. Ms. Donovan holds Bachelor degrees in Mining Engineering (B.Eng. Honours) and Commerce (B.Com. Finance) from the University of Western Australia.

