TRIBE BUILDER MEDIA INTRODUCES PUBLICIST KYMBERLEE BOLDEN

Bolden joins as an addition to the publicity team, as the company continues its growth surge.

NEW YORK , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the expansion of its publicity team, Tribe Builder Media , a top U.S. public relations firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, introduces publicist Kymberlee Bolden. Bolden brings her experience in digital marketing and PR to Tribe Builder Media to further drive results for the agency and its partners.

"We are pleased to welcome Kymberlee to the team during an important phase of Tribe Builder Media's evolution," said Danielle Sabrina, founder of Tribe Builder Media. "I couldn't be more excited to see her step into her new role and help us continue to thrive."

The Florida Atlantic University alumna comes to Tribe Builder Media after working as a marketing specialist for a dermatology practice in Florida. She gained a wealth of experience handling provider relations, establishing media connections, and acting as a physician liaison.

Additionally, Bolden has been pursuing her M.S. in Public Relations from Quinnipiac University. As she nears her impending graduation, Bolden is eager to apply her newfound skills to the industry she is most passionate about. This opportunity to work with Tribe Builder Media, named the fifth-best entrepreneurial company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine, will grant Kymberlee the promise of working alongside an extensive client roster, including top venture capital firms, technology startups, and celebrity clients.

"I was fortunate enough to discover my passion for public relations early in my educational career," said Bolden. "To have finally found a company like Tribe Builder Media is precisely the environment I've been seeking to really apply my capabilities to a worthy cause."

About Tribe Builder Media:

Tribe Builder Media is an award-winning public relations agency that connects the world of business development, marketing, and public relations. Through the years, the agency's success has gained the trust of many high-profile CEOs, professional athletes, and celebrities who look to Tribe Builder Media to incubate new ideas, create buzz, and develop strategic partnerships. The agency has received the following awards for its marketing and public relations work, ranked the 5th Best Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine, Best Public Relations Agency in CA and NY, Consumer World Award for Best Global PR Agency. In addition, the agency's strategy and insight have played an integral part in its clients achieving prestigious awards such as Inc 500, Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startup, Entrepreneur 360, among other top-level recognition.

