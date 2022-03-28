TIAA Named Official Retirement Financial Planning Partner for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA and the National Basketball Association's Charlotte Hornets are proud to announce that TIAA will serve as the Official Retirement Financial Planning Partner of the team, as well as a supporting partner of the Hornets Sports & Entertainment Social Justice Platform.

(PRNewsfoto/TIAA) (PRNewswire)

TIAA has been named the Official Retirement Financial Planning Partner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

"TIAA is proud to team up with the Hornets to make a difference and be the change in the Charlotte community," said Stephen Tisdalle , Chief Brand & Demand Generation Officer. "Just like on the court, teamwork is key to making real and lasting change for social justice and racial equity."

"We are pleased to team up with TIAA and have them as our Official Retirement Financial Planning Partner," said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. "The culture and values of our two organizations are very much aligned. Like us, TIAA is committed to serving others within our community and spearheading initiatives that create both upward mobility and long-lasting change."

For more than 100 years, TIAA has helped clients prepare for retirement and a secure financial future. With the new four-year partnership, the company will reach a new, passionate audience to help even more people secure their retirement income.

TIAA will also serve as a supporting partner of the team's advocacy and action arm, the Hornets Sports & Entertainment Social Justice Platform, teaming up to make the local community a more equitable and just place to work and live. The partnership will provide even more opportunity for Charlotte -based TIAA associates to be the change in their community.

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT, and operates Charlotte's Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA's Southeast Division. Owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city's original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hornets Venom GT is the organization's esports team affiliate that joined the NBA 2K League in 2020. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com, HornetsVenomGT.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $3.6 billion to retired clients in 2020 and has nearly $1.4 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2021)2.

1 As of Dec. 31, 2020. Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 403(b) Market Survey, which published in August 2021.

2 As of December 31, 2021 assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,375 trillion.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributes securities products. Annuity contracts and certificates are issued by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF), New York, NY . Each is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

©2022 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

2096448

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIAA