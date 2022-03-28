Despite the headlines, there are still reasons to be optimistic and strides are being taken in addressing the world's problems

TBD Media Group: Global Thought Leaders are behind the drive to create a positive future for the planet Despite the headlines, there are still reasons to be optimistic and strides are being taken in addressing the world's problems

LONDON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as human activity is responsible for prompting the climate crisis, it is down to human behavior to solve the issues we face as a species. To meet the challenges of a future world we will all be able to live in requires vision from the people who will make a difference: the senior business leaders in the world's biggest and most innovative companies.

Despite the headlines, there are still reasons to be optimistic and strides are being taken in addressing the world’s problems. (PRNewswire)

Global Thought Leaders is a campaign devised by TBD Media Group, an award-winning production company that has filmed documentaries on five continents, scooping plaudits and accolades along the way.

By highlighting the work of Global Thought Leaders, the company seeks to promote the real work being done to tackle the most pressing issues facing humanity today - from climate change to poverty and inequality.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:

"Change is the one constant in the business world and the pace of change has certainly accelerated in recent years. While the headlines are all about the problems facing us today, the real story is in some of the amazing work being done behind the scenes, thanks to the exceptional leadership of the business world. At a time when many are losing their faith in politics, we have a responsibility to show what excellent and visionary leadership looks like through the platform we have as storytellers."

Zanini believes that these stories must be told for two reasons:

"First, the Global Thought Leaders we feature are pointing the way for all business leaders to adopt and adapt to a new way of working. Everybody can do something, and those with leverage must step up and do more. Second, TBD Media Group believes that our responsibility is to reflect the changing mood. We must not fail to build a better world just because we don't know how to use the tools that we have at our disposal. Pessimism now will only lead to failure - optimism is our only option."

The Global Thought Leaders documentary series examines how the most ambitious businesses in the world are harnessing innovation to transform the world we live in and create a better future for generations to come.

Companies featured in this launch:

Calix, Elisa, EnOcean Alliance, Hamlet Protein, Inogen Alliance, Oracle Cloud HCM, Meero, Meltwater, Opsec Security, SHL Group, The Zebra,

More information on the Global Thought Leaders Campaign may be found here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

Media Contact:

Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney

Head of Marketing

TBD Media Group

j.soobramoney@tbdmediagroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774214/TBD_Media_Group.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TBD Media Group