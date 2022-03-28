DocStation Joins the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute's (WV DII) Nalox(ONE) Program as Contributing Partner

New Program Gets Pharmacies Involved in Opioid Education and Overdose Prevention

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, pharmacies across West Virginia will join a statewide effort to educate and assess at-risk patients who are prescribed opioid medications. DocStation will serve as a partner with the Nalox(ONE) Program, empowering pharmacists to track and evaluate the program's impact of preventing and reducing opioid-related misuse and overdoses.

As reported by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), West Virginia saw a significant increase in the rate of overdose-related deaths from 2020 to 2021. Co-prescribing Naloxone with an opioid has proven to be effective in decreasing non-fatal and fatal overdoses. In addition, education, safe opioid disposal, and partial opioid fulfillment play a paramount role in minimizing the risk of opioids in the household. This program is anticipated to reach more than 10,000 patients with opioid prescriptions over a one-year time period in more than six at-risk counties in West Virginia. Approximately 20 pharmacies through Fruth Pharmacy, PursueCareRX, and the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network of West Virginia will participate.

"The Nalox(ONE) Program is an incredibly important public health initiative that we have the honor of contributing to as a platform partner," said Samm Anderegg, PharmD, Founder/CEO of DocStation. "Pharmacies and pharmacists play an invaluable role in patient education and care. Our application will serve as the primary tracking and reporting portal as West Virginia area pharmacists utilize screening tools when prescribing opioid medications."

Participating pharmacists and pharmacy technicians have completed 3 hours of online training. DocStation continues its training and onboarding process with all WV pharmacies on how to effectively track, report, and evaluate the risk for accidental overdose and opioid misuse and perform interventions to minimize risk and promote safety.

"The reach of this program in West Virginia is remarkable," said Anderegg. "DocStation is founded on the vision that pharmacies and pharmacists can contribute to patient healthcare at the community level, and this program is an ideal example of organizations coming together to change the trajectory of the opioid crisis."

This innovative program offers DocStation, based in Austin Texas, an opportunity to expand its reach to area pharmacies in the West Virginia market.

The Nalox(ONE) Program is funded in part by State Opioid Response funding through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Matching funds are in place from the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.

For more information about the Nalox(ONE) program: wvdii.org/naloxonewv . To learn more about DocStation and its platform features and capabilities visit DocStation.co .

DocStation is a cloud-based platform ushering in a new era of value-based healthcare. We partner with health plans and pharmacies to operate clinical programs at scale. Define performance measures, manage provider networks, leverage machine learning to optimize patient care, submit and track claims, track outcomes, integrate with EHR, and measure ROI at your pharmacies. All on a single platform.

