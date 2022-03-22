Smarsh Announces Availability in AWS Marketplace

Expanded relationship with AWS and addition to AWS Marketplace digital catalog will enable easier procurement and faster deployment of high-impact SaaS solutions for compliant communication and collaboration

PORTLAND, Ore., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh®, enabling organizations to manage the risk and uncover the value within their digital communications, today announced the availability of its Communications Intelligence Platform in AWS Marketplace , a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software and services that customers can use to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Organizations are advancing their timelines on digital business initiatives and moving rapidly to the cloud in an effort to modernize environments, improve system reliability, support hybrid work models and address other new realities compelled by the pandemic," said Brandon Medford, senior principal analyst at Gartner®.*

"Ultimately, we always strive to provide our customers with the best experience and greatest value," said Brian Cramer, chief executive officer of Smarsh. "We're delighted to work with AWS to help enterprise customers on their journey to fully harness innovation in the cloud so they can better capture, retain, and leverage their communications data as a strategic asset to reduce regulatory and reputational risk. Availability in AWS Marketplace enables seamless customer deployments globally of our Communications Intelligence Platform with fewer procurement cycles, while also allowing our customers to scale workloads elastically through the predictable, secure and high-performant infrastructure from one of the world's leading cloud providers."

The Smarsh Communications Intelligence Platform components available in AWS Marketplace include:

Capture: Smarsh patented data capture software that acquires data from the most popular email, mobile, social, Instant Message (IM) and collaboration, video and voice tools — including Zoom, Slack, Bloomberg Chat and WhatsApp. Capture sets the bar for all other solutions with its ability to collect data in native format for faster, more accurate analysis of risks.

Enterprise Archive: the industry-leading, cloud-native data warehouse – WORM, SEC17a-4 validated – designed for speed, resiliency and real-time scaling so you can effectively respond to regulatory and compliance requests in less time.

Conduct Intel: our patented, AI analytics engine that combines the best of machine learning and lexicon-based approaches to let you stay ahead of threats, conduct anomalies and regulatory risks outlined by FINRA, IIROC, FCA, MiFID II and more.

Discovery: this powerful application saves organizations time and money on e-discovery processes with the ability to place legal holds quickly, reduce the need to over-collect prior to export to outside counsel and easily integrate your favorite review tools.

During a recent session featuring AWS, Cloud: Driving Your Business at Enterprise Scale , Marty Colburn, the former Chief Technology Officer of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), reinforced the need for firms to start the journey to the cloud. Colburn said, "Every financial services firm is struggling with the explosion of content volume and variety. This content is a strategic asset to their business, and a perfect use case to leverage public cloud infrastructure. Friends don't let friends build data centers." Availability of the Communications Intelligence Platform on AWS Marketplace is the latest initiative by Smarsh to support organizations like this on their journey to the cloud.

*Gartner Press Release, " Gartner Says Four Trends Are Shaping the Future of Public Cloud ", August 2, 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 80 digital communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com .

