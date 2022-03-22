Trimble RTX Technology to Work with Premium Snapdragon Mobile Platforms for Enhanced Smartphone Location-based Applications Including Lane-Level Navigation

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced today the availability of Trimble RTX® GNSS technology for Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platforms. This technology enables superior location capabilities in premium Android smartphones worldwide. The integration of Trimble RTX GNSS technology, a correction services platform, with Snapdragon contributes to a higher quality, more accurate location-based user experiences—such as car navigation with lane-level guidance.

Qualcomm and Trimble Introduce Meter-Level Location Accuracy for Smartphones (PRNewswire)

Coupling the Trimble RTX technology with premium Snapdragon Mobile Platforms supercharges Android phones' positioning capabilities. This will enable smartphone manufacturers, service providers and application developers using Snapdragon to provide mobile users with robust meter-level accuracy (or about 3 feet) when used with a Trimble RTX-based correction service. This represents a 5x improvement in location accuracy compared to typical accuracy available today.

Location information accuracy can significantly improve the smartphone's user experience when using mapping, driving or other mobile applications. For example, with more accurate positioning for a ridesharing app, both driver and rider can have a better experience when the pick-up destination is more precisely displayed. In addition, lane-level accuracy enables drivers to gain greater map detail and more accurate directions when using real-time navigation applications.

This new collaboration expands Trimble's existing relationship with Qualcomm Technologies to provide high-accuracy positioning solutions for connected vehicles, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving solutions to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

"Trimble and Qualcomm Technologies have a history of innovation in mobile location technologies, both separately and collaboratively," said Lisa Wetherbee, general manager of Trimble Advanced Positioning. "Together, we are boosting premium Android phone functionality, helping mobile applications provide better information about the user's immediate surroundings."

"Precise positioning, where accuracies are down to a meter or less, is a necessary capability in next-gen premium Android phones, providing better mapping, more accurate navigation and new exciting services to consumers," said Francesco Grilli, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Snapdragon is again taking location-based experiences to a new level through this collaboration with Trimble."

The Trimble RTX technology in Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platforms is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2022. Visit positioningservices.trimble.com/industries/telecom/mobility and www.qualcomm.com/snapdragon for more information.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

About Trimble RTX

Trimble RTX technology utilizes data from a global reference station network to compute high-accuracy positions based on satellite orbit and clock information. Trimble RTX powers a platform of real-time correction services for a variety of industries, delivering a range of accuracies from better than two centimeters to sub-meter performance in as fast as one minute. With positioning services available via satellite delivery or via IP/cellular communication, Trimble RTX-based positioning services are convenient, easy to access, providing users with flexible options to obtain high-accuracy positions in nearly any work environment. Trimble RTX correction services are available throughout most of the world. For more information, visit: positioningservices.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trimble