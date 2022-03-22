PWR Steer's Innovative Installation Ready Power Steering Program Transforms the Market

NEW YORK , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PWR Steer®, www.pwrsteer.com, a division of Premium Guard Inc., has transformed the power steering market with the introduction of its Installation Ready line of products. Installation Ready products cover more than 70% of applications from in the current market and are now available for order.

(PRNewswire)

PWR Steer's Installation Ready program creates a new standard for how technician's receive power steering products.

The concept for PWR Steer Installation Ready power steering products was created by listening closely to technicians that work on power steering replacements every day. The technician's feedback helped PWR Steer identify an opportunity to offer a complete power steering package – something they insisted would make power steering installations easier.

"It all started by pre-installing pulleys, return line fittings, reservoirs, new reservoir caps, switches, and sensors, based on the Original Equipment design" says Jamie Dolder, Director of Sales at PWR Steer. "Then we started including uninstalled pulleys, where pre-installation was not an option. We added remote reservoirs and technicians loved the complete package."

PWR Steer Installation Ready power steering products come in all-new innovative packaging, creating a new standard for how technicians receive power steering products. Today the program features over 300 part numbers, with new additions coming on a regular basis.

PWR Steer Installation Ready power steering products are available today through leading automotive retailers and wholesale distributors.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty markets. Headquartered in New York City with a main distribution center in Memphis TN, Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete product solutions, best-in-class-quality, and leading application coverage.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.