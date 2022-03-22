Nitches to Develop Exclusive Clothing Line with Legendary Football Coach Steve Calhoun and His Armed and Dangerous Training Camp

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and NFTs, today announced it is designing a limited-edition capsule collection with illustrious Football Coach Steve Calhoun and his Armed and Dangerous Football Camp. The pro-style training camps prepare quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, running backs, defensive backs, safeties and linebackers for the next level and beyond. Previous clients include some of the top pro football players in the country such as Russell Wilson, Keenan Allen, Nick Foles, Melvin Gordon and Tyler Lockett.

"Our partnership with Coach Calhoun and his Armed and Dangerous Football Camp brings our unique blend of luxury streetwear with the latest Fashion and authentication technology to the world of sports," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "I can't wait to see the distinctive clothing, hats, and apparel that we will create with Coach Calhoun on some of the greatest football players in the world."

In addition to designing a capsule collection of branded clothing and apparel items, Nitches' renowned artists will work with Armed and Dangerous to create collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that can be used by buyers as Digital Art. Nitches will also develop an online store to market and sell the clothing items. The authenticity of all products will be able to be verified via Nitches' Owner Verification System (NitchesOVS™). Buyers can simply scan the unique QR codes, which are sewn into every article of clothing, and share their contact information on the OVS mobile app, which is available on all iPhone and Android devices.

"We are excited to create our own superior-quality clothing line that represents our high energy and extreme focus on excellence," said Coach Steve Calhoun, Founder, CEO and President of Armed and Dangerous Football Camps. "Nitches provides the design, manufacturing, ecommerce and high-tech capabilities that will make it possible to produce a sustainable clothing line worthy of our elite athletes and supporters."

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

