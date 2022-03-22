Jeff Novotny Named Director of Network Development at Field Nation

MINNEAPOLIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Novotny has been named Director of Network Development at Field Nation, the leading on-site talent platform. Novotny's addition represents a new chapter in the company's enduring commitment to helping skilled IT technicians connect with meaningful, flexible work.

We're on a mission here at Field Nation to help techs leverage their experience and make the most of this opportunity.

With over 20 years in the field service space, Novotny brings to the role a passion for producing results and unlocking opportunity.

"I'm very excited to be here at Field Nation," said Novotny. "The workforce is changing. The way we engage field techs is changing. This is the wave of the future for service providers and companies: transforming how they delight their clients by leveraging on-site talent platforms like Field Nation."

Over the past 22 years, Novotny has developed his knowledge of every aspect of field service delivery, most recently with CompuCom, where he held several senior roles including VP of Customer Field Services - North America.

"Market demand for skilled technicians is growing, and Field Nation is accelerating the development of our network to meet that demand," said Mynul Khan, Founder and CEO. "Jeff's experience leading field service teams is unparalleled, and his expertise will help us serve our community in innovative new ways."

"Today, there are more opportunities for skilled technicians than ever before," Novotny said of the field service industry. "Techs have an unprecedented chance to grow in the industry, to be in one field and easily expand into another market. We're on a mission here at Field Nation to help techs leverage their experience and make the most of this opportunity."

For more information about Field Nation, please visit www.fieldnation.com

About Field Nation

Field Nation brings companies and service professionals together to do great work. In one, easy-to-use, integrated platform, companies can solve a critical challenge all service leaders worry about: accessing skilled labor. Unlike staffing companies, Field Nation is built for short-term, high-volume, on-site work. Businesses can grow their service offerings by building and deploying a flexible field services workforce in geographies across the U.S. and Canada, and technicians can find work that fits their schedule and skill set. Our mission is to match every technician with the right job and connect every service delivery team to professionals who care about the work as much as they do. For on-demand field service workers you can trust, think Field Nation. Learn more at fieldnation.com

View original content:

SOURCE Field Nation