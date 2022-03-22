Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on April 26

ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), will announce first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th, with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Graphic Packaging International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphic Packaging Holding Compa) (PRNewswire)

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone using the following dial-in numbers:

844-200-6205 from the United States ,

833-950-0062 from Canada , and

929-526-1599 from outside the United States and Canada .

Telephone participants are required to provide the conference ID 546520 and should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on April 26th.

The Company has also set Tuesday, July 26, 2022 as the tentative date for the release of second quarter 2022 financial results.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company