Evommune Announces Appointment of Kyle Carver as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a clinical stage, biotechnology company dedicated to the development of transformative medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Kyle Carver as chief financial officer.

"Kyle brings extensive financial experience that will be critical in guiding Evommune through our next phase of growth," said Luis Peña, president and chief executive officer of Evommune. "He is a proven leader with a strong track record of executing financial transactions, guiding corporate strategy and improving operational efficiency. Kyle shares our passion for transforming the treatment landscape for people with chronic inflammatory diseases, and we look forward to welcoming him to our growing team."

Mr. Carver joins Evommune from Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a Sanofi Company, where he served in various roles, most recently as chief accounting officer. In these roles, he oversaw all aspects of financial and accounting operations, including Kadmon's transition to a public company in its 2016 initial public offering through the approval and commercialization of REZUROCK™ (belumosudil) in 2021. Mr. Carver drove significant improvement in accounting operations and internal controls, helped raised over $500 million through follow-on and convertible note offerings, and contributed to deal-making activities, including the acquisition of Kadmon by Sanofi for $1.9 billion in November 2021. Prior to Kadmon, Mr. Carver held a senior role at KPMG, serving a broad base of life science clients. Mr. Carver earned an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a B.S. in accounting from Villanova University. He is a certified public accountant.

"Evommune is setting a new standard for innovation in the discovery and development of therapies that could benefit individuals suffering from inflammatory diseases," said Mr. Carver. "Since the company's inception in 2020, it has rapidly advanced its pipeline, leveraging the leadership team's remarkable expertise in drug development. The team is laser-focused on its mission, and I look forward to helping advance the company's objectives as we enter this next stage of development."

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of transformative medicines for inflammatory diseases. We are leveraging our innovative, tissue-based approach to advance insights and accelerate the development of these transformative therapies. Evommune is led by a successful and experienced leadership team focused on building a robust pipeline of unique therapies that help patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit Evommune.com.

